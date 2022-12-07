Bulldogs beat Thatcher 49-48 in home opener

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs boys basketball team knocked off the Thatcher Eagles 49-48 in Douglas’ home opener Thursday, Dec. 1.
Emiliano Berthely, Juan Munoz and Ezequiel Ovando each scored eight points to lead Douglas in scoring. Elmer Maytorena and Aiden Rodriguez followed with seven each and Colton Boone contributed six.
The Bulldogs led Thatcher 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 21-14 at the half.
Thatcher’s Bradley Curtis got his team going in the third quarter as the Eagles fought back and tied the game at 27-27 and led 29-27 before six straight points by Rodriguez gave Douglas a 34-29 lead.
The Bulldogs pushed that lead back up to seven, 38-31, going into the fourth quarter.
Munoz’s 3 to start the quarter gave Douglas its largest lead of the night at 41-31.
Curtis then got going and combined with a 3 from Thatcher’s Landon Duncan, the Eagles were down three, 47-44, with 90 seconds to go.
Boone’s two free throws with 36 seconds to go in the game gave Douglas a 49-45 lead which ended up being crucial as Thatcher’s Bryce Larson drilled a 3 with 12 seconds left to pull the Eagles within one at 49-48.
Both teams missed shots in the final seconds as Douglas came away with the win.
On Friday, Dec. 2, the Bulldogs were in Tucson where they fell 47-38 to the Palo Verde Titans. On Monday, Dec. 5, Douglas lost to Tucson’s Pueblo High School 58-47. Statistics for those games were not available.
Douglas, 4-4 overall, 0-2 in conference, will be at Tucson Catalina High School on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The Bulldogs have two home games next week beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they host Nogales, followed by another home game on Wednesday, Dec. 14, against the Buena Colts.
