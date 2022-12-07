Bulldogs beat Thatcher 49-48 in home opener

Thatcher's Brett Jones uses his leg to block Colton Boone's shot in Douglas Dec. 1.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs boys basketball team knocked off the Thatcher Eagles 49-48 in Douglas’ home opener Thursday, Dec. 1.

Emiliano Berthely, Juan Munoz and Ezequiel Ovando each scored eight points to lead Douglas in scoring. Elmer Maytorena and Aiden Rodriguez followed with seven each and Colton Boone contributed six.

