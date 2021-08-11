Bulldogs begin football practice

Douglas Bulldogs quarterbacks Isaac Higuera, Jackson Maddux and Diego Ybarra work on their footwork during Monday's first official practice of the season.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs held their first official practice of the season Monday.

An estimated 50 athletes showed up ready to get started on what they hope will be a successful winning season.

DHS coaches said the first three days of practice will be in helmets and the Bulldogs will do some serious conditioning while also working on skill development.

Douglas will move to half pads Thursday, Friday and Saturday before beginning full contact drills next week.

Players are being provided numerous hydration breaks throughout practice and reminded of the importance of proper hydration prior to beginning practice.

Hunter Long is beginning his third year as head coach of the Bulldogs. Douglas is scheduled to scrimmage Nogales Aug. 26 in Nogales.

The Bulldog’ season opener is Sept. 10 against Bisbee.

The game is scheduled to be played in Douglas but could be switched to Bisbee if the synthetic turf installation project taking place at Armando de Lucas Stadium in Douglas is not completed.

