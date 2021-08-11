featured Bulldogs begin football practice By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Bruce Whetten Author email Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week Douglas Bulldogs quarterbacks Isaac Higuera, Jackson Maddux and Diego Ybarra work on their footwork during Monday's first official practice of the season. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs held their first official practice of the season Monday.An estimated 50 athletes showed up ready to get started on what they hope will be a successful winning season.DHS coaches said the first three days of practice will be in helmets and the Bulldogs will do some serious conditioning while also working on skill development.Douglas will move to half pads Thursday, Friday and Saturday before beginning full contact drills next week.Players are being provided numerous hydration breaks throughout practice and reminded of the importance of proper hydration prior to beginning practice.Hunter Long is beginning his third year as head coach of the Bulldogs. Douglas is scheduled to scrimmage Nogales Aug. 26 in Nogales.The Bulldog’ season opener is Sept. 10 against Bisbee.The game is scheduled to be played in Douglas but could be switched to Bisbee if the synthetic turf installation project taking place at Armando de Lucas Stadium in Douglas is not completed. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Bulldogs Practice Sport Athlete Coach Conditioning Head Coach Hunter Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Octogenarian killed in head-on crash on State Route 90, investigators say County hospitalizations rise, but not for vaccinated people Erosion affecting areas of unfinished border fence, Sheriff's officials say Defendant seeks new attorney in traffic homicide case Local man arrested for aggravated assault, endangerment Rosemary Ann Garcia, 57 Prosecutor to prepare for accused child killer's trial Cochise, Santa Cruz counties make redistricting issues known Sophia Bush mourns co-star Markie Post: 'She made me feel invincible' Two killed involved in drug debt with shooter, officials say Member Services Subscription services on how to active digital access, missing newspaper, stop/starts etc. Click here for Member Services Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.