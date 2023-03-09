DOUGLAS − Two years ago the Douglas Bulldogs baseball team was 4A Gila Region champs but just missed out on making the 16-team state playoffs in Fabian Ochoa’s first year as interim head coach.
Last year with the interim tag removed, the Bulldogs struggled, finishing fourth in the Gila Region with a 10-17 overall record.
Ochoa, who played for the Bulldogs and played two years for Todd Inglehart at Cochise College, admits winning the region championship but missing out on the state playoffs his first year was a heartbreaker. He’s hoping the talent on the roster will erase any doubt the Bulldogs can compete for a regional championship this year.
“Douglas will always compete and our goal in conference play is to win the region again,” he said. “Sahuarita and Walden Grove will be our toughest test, but Rio Rico and Amphitheater are always in the mix. The 4A Gila is always a tough conference to win. I am confident that our team will have another winning season.”
Jason Sanez, who played at DHS, Cochise College and Alcorn State University, returns as one of Ochoa’s assistants along with Sergio Davila, who played at DHS, Cochise and Pima College and Colorado State University-Pueblo. Other assistants are Zack Baldenegro, who played at DHS, Cochise College and Metro State University; Hugo Valenzuela; Robert Rodriguez; Mike Quinonez; Levi Salazar; Lorenzo Tapia; Fernando Rojas; and Luis Canez. Two newcomers are Angel “Dusty” Vasquez, who was the coach at Valley Union last season; and Jose Higuera, who played at Cochise College and Nicholls State University in Louisiana.
Ochoa has 12 players returning, beginning with seniors Nicolas Bello-Pesquiera, Angel Martinez, Emilio Martinez, Aiden Rodriguez, Diego Sanchez, Robert Perez, Jose Merino, Nomar Ochoa and Sergio Valenzuela followed by juniors Isaac Ruiz-Higuera, Isaac Montano and Benjamin Munguia.
Ochoa said he’s picked up some new players this year which should help the Bulldogs. Senior Angel Vasquez comes to Douglas from Valley Union. He will miss part of the season due to the transfer rule but is expected to contribute with the bat and on defense once he is eligible. Other newcomers include junior Luis Gustavo Gomez, junior Diego Rodriguez, sophomores Robert Rodriguez Jr. and Maurcio Alegria and freshmen Jose Ivan Higuera and Andres Hoyos.
Of the above players, 13 are pitchers.
“Our rotation is shaping out to be one of the strongest in the state,” Ochoa said. “We have 13 arms with a four-man starting rotation. Our one-two punch of Rodriguez and Martinez is as strong as any in our division.”
Ochoa said with that much talent on the mound it’s hard not to be excited about the upcoming season.
“Very excited (about) this year after a disappointing 2022,” Ochoa said. “Our lack of varsity experience showed so this year with 12 varsity returners, I believe that we’ll have a huge 2023.”
