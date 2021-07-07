SAHUARITA — The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team closed out summer league play July 1 with a 12-2 win over the Walden Grove Red Wolves.

The Bulldogs finish the summer league season 6-3.

Against Walden Grove, the Bulldogs jumped to a 3-0 lead as Aiden Rodriguez had an RBI double and Diego Sanchez followed with a two-RBI double.

Douglas tacked on six more runs in the second as Rodriguez belted a three-run double before later scoring on an error.

Walden Grove scored both its runs in the top of the third, cutting Douglas’ lead to 9-2.

The Bulldogs countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning as Angel Martinez, Gio Cruz and Emilo Martinez each scored.

Douglas had 13 hits Rodriguez was 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs and two runs scored; Jose Merino 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored; Martinez was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and three runs scored; Cruz 1 for 1 with two runs scored; Angel Guerrero was 1-for-2; and Sanchez, Diego Alan Martinez, Diego Esteban Martinez and Sergio Valenzuela each were 1-for-3.

Pitching for Douglas were Rodriguez, Valenzuela and Robert Perez. They allowed two runs and three hits while striking out three and walking three.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments