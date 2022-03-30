Bulldogs drop regional game to Mica Mountain

Douglas catcher Robert Perez gets the tag on Empire's Dylan Dwyer as he attempts to score in the second inning Friday at Copper King Stadium in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs dropped a 4A Gila Region game to Tucson Mica Mountain Monday, losing 10-3 at Copper King Stadium.

The Thunderbolts and Bulldogs were tied 1-1 going into the top of the second when Mica Mountain scored three times.

Douglas scored once in the bottom of the second when Emilio Martinez came home on a Diego Martinez single, making the score 4-2. Angel Guerrero’s run in the fourth cut the Thunderbolts’ lead to 4-3.

Mica Mountain then rallied for four runs in the fourth followed by two more in the sixth, taking the seven-run lead.

Sergio Valenzuela, Emilio Martinez, Isaac Ruiz-Higuera and Diego Sanchez pitched for Douglas, allowing 11 hits while walking 11 and striking out three.

The Bulldogs had nine hits. Higuera and Diego Martinez both were 2-for-4 and Martinez had two RBIs. Aiden Rodriguez, Robert Perez and Emilio Martinez wentl 1-for-3 and Benjamin Munguia was 1-for-2.

On Friday, March 25, the Bulldogs hosted the Tucson Empire Ravens and won 7-2.

Empire led 1-0 going into the bottom of the first when Rodriguez scored after Higuera hit into a double play.

The Bulldogs took the lead at 2-1 in the second when Isaac Montano scored.

Rodriguez’s double in the fourth scored Munguia and Angel Martinez giving Douglas a 4-1 lead.

After giving up a run to the Ravens in the fifth, the Bulldogs scored three times in the sixth taking a 7-2 lead.

Douglas ended the game on a Rodriguez to Diego Martinez double play.

Guerrero and Isaac Montano were on the mound for the Bulldogs, allowing five hits while striking out eight and walking six.

Douglas had seven hits. Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Angel Martinez was 1-for-2 and Higuera and Emilio Martinez both were 1-for-3.

Douglas, 7-9 overall, 0-1 in the region, was at Tucson Desert View on Tuesday and will be at Tucson Amphitheater Wednesday, completing a three-games-in-three-days stretch.



