DOUGLAS — Dealing with the frustration of playing just one game last year before their season was canceled due to COVID-19, there is a new sense of appreciation and excitement as the Douglas Bulldogs gear up for the 2021 season.
Douglas is scheduled to scrimmage at Nogales Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. After the scrimmage, the Bulldogs must wait until Sept. 10 before their first game when they face the Bisbee Pumas in what will be the 151st meeting between the schools.
Douglas and Bisbee did not play each other last year due to COVID. When the teams met in 2019, the Bulldogs went into the Bisbee game coming off an opening day win. Bisbee won that game 36-21, retaining The Pick, which the Pumas have held onto since 2017.
Hunter Long, an all-state player for the Bulldogs in 2010, is beginning his third year as head coach of his alma mater.
The Bulldogs have been at it all summer, holding regular conditioning drills while also spending some quality time in the weight room.
“Our participation numbers are right about average of where we’ve been,” Long said. “We’ll have both a varsity and JV-B squad, but definitely would like to see more bodies out here going forward in the future.”
Long said he lost eight seniors to graduation last year.
“About half were definitely guys that had big impacts, like Guibran Berthely, Gabe Galaz and Marcus Thomas,” he said. “Definitely wish we could’ve had them for one more year, but I think we got some guys that can fill their shoes.”
Some of the players Long is referring to are junior running back/linebacker Vicente Cardona, senior running back/linebacker Kevin Ybarra and senior center Adalberto Valencia.
“All of these (guys) are returning varsity members from last year’s squad but unfortunately, with only one game under their belt last year, our juniors this year will essentially be brand new to the varsity game,” Long said. “The seniors, though, got a lot of reps at the varsity level a couple seasons ago due to all the injuries we had that year, so they have the experience.”
Long said there is a three-way competition at quarterback.
“Between Diego Ybarra (junior), Aiden Rodriguez (junior) and Jackson Maddux (senior), they all have tremendous skill sets and their own qualities that make them good ball players,” Long said. “Ybarra has the most experience at the position and probably the most athleticism. Rodriguez, known for his presence on the baseball field, decided to come out and join us this year, and he has really flashed and can sling it. Maddux is a leader out there and when he talks, people listen so we’ll see what the rest of camp holds, get them all reps during our scrimmage against Nogales and go from there.”
In the backfield, Douglas’ main threat is expected to be Cardona.
“He’s a stud and when it comes to work ethic, leading from the front and being a true football player, he’s it,” Long said. “We expect him to have a really big year this year and start making a name for himself. But we have about six different guys who will all be touching the ball at some point throughout the season, so our depth at the position is amazing this year.”
As for the receivers, the Bulldogs have several players who can make big plays when called upon.
“We got a few guys who have really improved over the spring and summer,” Long said. “We have Juan “Flip” Verdugo, JP Garcia and Dakota Sandoval, all juniors, who have been busting themselves getting ready for this year. All with good size, good speed and can be a reliable target at any given time.”
Anchoring the front line will be Valencia, known affectionately as “Cheesy” to his coaches and teammates.
“He’s the heart of this team and again a big-time leader for us,” Long said. “As he goes, the line goes, plain and simple.”
Long said it was difficult playing just one game last year, which the Bulldogs lost. He and his players are taking it as a learning experience.
“I think the biggest takeaway from last year was, as the old saying goes, ‘You have to play every snap like it’s your last,’ because for our seniors that one game last year was, in fact, that,” Long said. “We have to make the most of each day we’re given and not waste any time whatsoever.”
What can fans expect to see from the Douglas Bulldogs this year, both offensively and defensively?
“On offense, we’ve got some different things we’ve been experimenting with so it should be interesting as far as our formations and concepts, but those guys will be playing hungry, and we definitely want to control the game and play at our speed,” Long said. “As for the defense, they’re going to be a bunch of dawgs. We plan to be very aggressive and turn our guys loose and play with an attitude that hasn’t been seen here in some time.”
Looking at the 4A Gila Region conference race this year — which includes Amphi, Catalina Foothills, Empire, Palo Verde and Rio Rico — Long said he feels pretty good about where his team is at and believes it will be a team to be reckoned with and not taken lightly.
“We’re definitely a sleeper, and a lot of people are already writing us off due to a crazy, injury-filled season two years ago, which led to us only winning three games, and a one-game season last year against a very good Walden Grove team,” Long said.
“No one really got a chance to see the talent we have and the work we’ve been putting in this offseason, so I feel very good about where we’re at right now. In our region, Amphi and Foothills are always tough, and as for the conference, Casa Grande will be a really good team this year with a lot of collegiate-level talent, and it’ll be interesting to see new school Mica Mountain, which is in their first year of playing varsity football, so a lot of good teams on our schedule, but we’re up to the challenge.”
Long said everyone on the team is ready for the season to start.
“I’m very excited and more anxious than anything, just like most of our guys,” he added. “We’ve been putting in work all summer, and now we’re ready to test ourselves and see how we stack up against some competition. It should be an awesome year and just glad to have football up and going again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.