DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs ended their basketball season Friday, Feb. 3, suffering their eighth straight loss, falling 66-46 to the Tucson Mica Mountain Thunderbolts.
The Thunderbirds, champions of the 4A Gila Region, won their ninth consecutive game.
Friday’s game was Senior Night for the Bulldogs players, parents and managers who were honored prior to the game.
Douglas gave Mica Mountain a good fight early on as senior Colton Boone scored six points and Aiden Rodriguez followed with four as the Bulldogs trailed 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was all Mica Mountain, which outscored the Bulldogs 17-3 for a 32-17 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs stayed fairly even with the Thunderbolts the second half, getting outscored 32-29.
Rodriguez (15 points) and Boone (12 points) led the Bulldogs.
Douglas ends the season 5-16 overall, 1-11 in conference, 1-9 in region.
Mica Mountain, 16-9 overall, will face region foe Sahuarita Walden Grove in a state play-in game Friday.
Douglas connection with Mica Mountain
Jacob Flores, a Mica Mountain senior, scored 10 points in the win.
Jacob is grandson of Jorge Flores and the great nephew of longtime Douglas resident and distinguished local veteran Roberto “Chubby” Flores and Rene Flores.
Jacob’s mom, Roxanne (Flores) Sonnek, is also from Douglas, graduating from DHS in 1999.
Once Friday’s game was over Chubby invited the Mica Mountain players, coaches and fans down to the American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 where they were treated to a traditional barbacoa dinner.
“It was great having them here,” Chubby said. “We did this in football when they were here last year. We fed them at the 15th Street Park that night because the legion was not available.”
Chubby said this was something his parents started.
“Their grandson played for Santa Rita and whenever they would come to Douglas they would make burritos and tacos and make sure all the kids had plenty to eat,” he said. “They welcomed them here and took care of them. Now we’re trying to follow the same tradition only now with the great grandkids.”
When asked who he cheers for when Douglas plays Mica Mountain, Chubby said he spent too much time in the DHS gym in his playing days to cheer against his beloved Bulldogs but he also wants Jacob to do well.
“He’s a good athlete,” Chubby said. “It’s fun watching him play. It brought back a lot of memories of when I used to watch his uncle Jorge play for Santa Rita when he played baseball.”
Chubby said when the Thunderbolts were in Douglas last year for football he took a picture with Jacob in front of the Bulldog statue at the entrance to the football field.
“He understands our connection to Douglas,” Chubby said.
Jacob says it’s awesome coming back to Douglas and playing on fields and in gyms he knows his uncles played in when they were in school.
“Because of my last name I definitely feel a connection with this community,” he said.
Jacob is scheduled to graduate in May.
“We have great facilities over there, an awesome weight room, we’re blessed,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be a collegiate athlete or not but I want to pursue a career in firefighting. I’ve always admired the job our first responders do. I want to be one of them.”
Jacob fully understands the military history of his uncles and the sacrifices they made serving our country.
“This family has served our country well,” he said. “I always enjoy coming back here. This place is very special to me.”
