CASA GRANDE — The Douglas Bulldogs suffered their second consecutive loss Thursday, falling 56-7 to the Casa Grande Cougars.
Casa Grande jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead and led 49-0 at the half.
Down 56-0, Douglas averted the shutout when Francisco Corrales scored from 2 yards out in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and Michael Monge kicked the extra point.
“Casa Grande has a really good squad with a lot of talented athletes all over the field with a couple getting DI prospects,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said. “I expect them to make a good run in the postseason, but unfortunately our guys were overwhelmed with their size and speed. We couldn’t keep up and I think our guys got a bit gun-shy. We were still playing without some guys and unfortunately had a few get banged up in this game, too. We’ll regroup, continue to fix our mistakes and look forward to being back at home in almost a month.”
Casa Grande coach Jake Barro sent out the following Tweet, “Nothing but respect for @bulldogsdouglas and Coach Long. They were battling injury all week, but brought out just enough players to play last night and played very tough! Big things happening over there. Building a program the right way.”
Douglas (1-2) will be home Friday night against a new 4A school, Tucson Mica Mountain, that is playing its varsity football this season with a three-game schedule. Mica Mountain, coached by legendary Tucson coach Pat Nugent, is 1-0 with a victory over Coolidge.
