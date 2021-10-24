DOUGLAS — Homecoming in Douglas began with a bang Friday but the momentum changed and the Tucson Empire Ravens handed the Bulldogs their fourth consecutive homecoming loss, 50-19.
The last time Douglas won a homecoming game was 2016 against Tucson Palo Verde 41-22. The Titans had beaten the Bulldogs by 20 points the year before on homecoming night.
The game got off to a wild start when Empire’s Hyrum Tanner ran the opening kickoff back 85 yards for a touchdown.
On the ensuing kickoff Douglas’ Emiliano Berthley countered with a 99-yard kickoff return for a score. Lucas Castillo’s extra point tied the score at 7-7, 18 seconds into the game.
Empire took the ensuing possession and drove 51 yards in nine plays, converting a third and goal from the 17-yard line for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
After Douglas turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession, Empire again scored, and with a 2-conversion led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Bulldogs quarterback Aiden Rodriguez scored on a 1-yard run in the second but the botched extra point left Douglas down eight, 22-13.
Empire scored on a 65-yard TD bomb on its next drive for a 29-13 lead at the half.
At halftime, the DHS administration recognized this year’s Douglas High School Homecoming Dedicatee James “Bosco” Selchow. Selchow taught for 30 years and coached for 41, most of it as the Bulldogs golf coach.
Also honored at halftime were homecoming queen and king Laritza Martinez and Diego Chavez, first attendants Jasmine Galaz and Adalberto Valencia, second attendants Ashley Galaz and Kevin Ybarra, senior class royalty Alessandra La Madrid and Rivaldo Cordova, junior class royalty Kristella Riley and Fernando Vildosola, sophomore class royalty Camila Montano and Christopher Duarte and freshman class royalty Valeria Contreras and Andrew Gonzalez.
The Bulldogs scored in the third quarter on a 37-yard TD pass from Rodriguez to Berthley, making the score 29-19.
Empire hung on to its lead and outscoreD the Bulldogs 21-0 in the fourth. The last score came with 61 seconds left as the Ravens converted a fake field goal into a touchdown.
The Bulldogs had several players go down with injuries. Sophomore lineman Jacob Ramirez missed the entire second half with what appeared to be a concussion. Rodriguez was hurt late in the fourth and Douglas played its last two offensive series without him and center Diego Ybarra.
“That injury bug keeps biting us,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said. “It seems like it hasn’t ended going back to the 2019 season. We just need to try to continue to battle through.”
Hunter says he’s unsure why this is happening.
“Injuries are a part of the game and happen,” he said. “We really can’t pin down one thing that’s causing this to happen.”
Long said the start of the game was wild and Berthley’s return “rejuiced” his team.
“We played hard, just broken plays killed us,” he said.
The loss was the fifth straight for Douglas, 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the 4A Gila Region. The Bulldogs’ victory came in the season opener against Bisbee.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to play Tucson Palo Verde this week but the Titans canceled their varsity program due to lack of players.
Long said he and his administrators are looking for a replacement opponent and are willing to travel.
Douglas hosts Rio Rico Nov. 5 on Senior Night for seven seniors on the team. The Bulldogs conclude the regular season Nov. 13 at Tucson Catalina Foothills.
