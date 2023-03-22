The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team had its hands full Monday, March 20, with a Nogales Apaches team that has yet to lose this season.

The Apaches, 6-0, used a four-run fourth and a three-run fifth to take what had been 3-2 lead and increase it to 10-2 enroute to an 11-2 win at Nogales’ War Memorial Baseball Stadium.

