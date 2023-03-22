The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team had its hands full Monday, March 20, with a Nogales Apaches team that has yet to lose this season.
The Apaches, 6-0, used a four-run fourth and a three-run fifth to take what had been 3-2 lead and increase it to 10-2 enroute to an 11-2 win at Nogales’ War Memorial Baseball Stadium.
Nogales led 2-0 going into the top of the third inning when Douglas rallied to tie the game at 2-2.
Jose Merino got things started with a one-out single. Merino was pinch run for by Diego Rodriguez, who later scored on a Luis Gomez double to left, making the score 2-1.
Aiden Rodriguez singled, scoring Gomez to tie the game.
Nogales regained the lead with a run in the bottom half of the inning and never looked back, finishing the game with 11 runs and 11 hits.
Isaac Montano started the game on the mound for Douglas and was replaced by Isaac Ruiz-Higuera, Emileo Martinez and Diego Sanchez.
The four pitchers gave up nine earned runs to the Apaches, struck out two and walked nine.
Gomez, Rodriguez, Higuera and Merino each had one hit for Douglas.
Douglas, 2-4 overall, 1-0 in conference, was back in Tucson on Tuesday, March 21, for a game at Amphitheater before hosting Sahuarita on Wednesday, March 22, in a 5 p.m. game that will be played at Copper King Stadium in Douglas.
