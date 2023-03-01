The Douglas Bulldogs kicked off the high school baseball season, finishing third after posting a 2-1-1 record at the D-Backs Chase Your Dreams Baseball Classic held Feb. 23-25 at Laveen Village Cesar Chavez High School.
Sixteen teams competed in the three-day tournament.
“This is always a great tournament to play in, especially with the Douglas connections that are associated with it,” Douglas coach Fabian Ochoa said, referring to former Douglas Bulldog Serge Acosta who is the head baseball coach at 6A Cesar Chavez High School and the uncle to DHS senior Aiden Rodriguez. “This tournament was especially special since it is now sponsored by the D-Backs organization.”
Douglas was the only out-of-Phoenix-area team and the lone 4A school to participate.In pool play the Bulldogs beat Laveen’s Betty H. Fairfax High School, a 5A school, 10-6; tied Buckeye Youngker High, a 5A school, 4-4; and beat 6A Phoenix Trevor Browne 11-5, winning their pool. The Bulldogs then played Phoenix Northwest Christian, the defending 3A state champion in the semifinals, and lost 12-1.
Ochoa said he saw a lot of good things from his players.
Douglas began regular season play on Tuesday, Feb. 2,8 at Tucson Desert View.
The Bulldogs will host Vail Empire in a non-sectional game Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. at Copper King Stadium in Douglas.
