Bulldog girls come up short to Cienega

Douglas' Karolina Padilla finds herself facing a triple-team defense as she brings the basketball up court against Cienega.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s girls basketball team lost to Vail Cienega High School 55-50 Friday in the DHS gymnasium.

Douglas led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 17-11 in the second quarter as Cienega tied the game at 26-26 at the half.

Douglas took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter and quickly padded that to lead 39-34.

Cienega responded with a 13-2 run, taking a 47-41 with five minutes remaining.

Two clutch free throws by junior Karolina Padilla pulled Douglas back to 51-50 with two minutes remaining.

Down 53-50 with time running down, the Bulldogs went 0-4 from the free-throw line while Cienega capitalized on a Douglas turnover and scored an easy two points for a 55-50 lead.

The Bulldogs shot 6-of-16 from the charity stripe. Padilla led all scorers with 27 points. Kayra Espinosa followed with 11.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Bulldogs girls thumped visiting Tucson Palo Verde 66-31.

Douglas was again led by Padilla, who scored 25 points. Corazon Santana followed with nine and Espinosa contributed eight.

The Bulldogs led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and padded that lead to 27-7 and then 36-11 in the second quarter, taking a 38-15 lead at the half.

Douglas increased its lead to 58-23 at the end of the third.

The Bulldogs, 4-6 overall, are off for Christmas break until Jan. 6 when they travel to Sahuarita for a 4A Gila Region game before hosting Tucson Amphitheater Jan. 7 in another regional contest.

