DOUGLAS − Going into Friday’s game with Rio Rico the Douglas Bulldogs had never beaten a Jeff Scurran coached team.
That changed when Douglas scored twice in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 21-13 deficit to take a 25-21 win over Scurran’s new team, the Rio Rico Hawks, on Douglas’ home opener at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
Over the years Scurran has coached Tucson teams Sabino, Catalina Foothills and Santa Rita to wins over Douglas.
After finally beating Scurran, who Douglas coach Hunter Long lost to twice as a player, Long said this win was sweet because it was over a coach who has so much respect and it keeps the Bulldogs unbeaten.
“We find ways to win,” Long said. “Every game we’ve played in thus far has been a completely different style. The first game our defense came up big. Second game was a shootout with Emiliano (Berthely) running for his yards and this game we had Aiden (Rodriguez) slinging it around. That shows the mark of a good football team. We’re not one or two dimensional. We can beat you in many ways. I like our confidence moving forward.”
Long said he has numerous talented athletes on the team, and if they can get the ball into their hands, they are going to do some damage.
This game was a battle from the start. Lucas Castillo’s 38-yard field goal in the first quarter were the only points scored as Douglas led 3-0.
Castillo’s 21-yard field goal in the second quarter increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-0.
The Hawks came right back and scored on their ensuing drive. The successful extra point kick gave Rio Rico a 7-6 lead.
Douglas reclaimed the lead on the following possession when Rodriguez completed a 4-yard TD pass to Castillo, who then successfully kicked the extra point for a 13-7 lead at the half.
Rio Rico came out the second half and took the opening kickoff 65 yards in eight plays, scoring on a 11-yard run. The PAT put the Hawks up 14-13.
Rodriguez was driving the Bulldogs downfield on the ensuing possession, completing passes to Berthely and Isaac Ruiz-Higuera.
However, one of Rodriguez’s passes bounced off a receiver inside the 10 and was intercepted by Rio Rico, thwarting the possible scoring drive.
One play later Rio Rico’s Hiram Lopez broke free for a 92-yard TD run, giving Rio Rico a 21-13 lead.
Down, but not out, the Bulldogs continued to battle.
Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter Rodriguez and Berthely hooked up for 10-yard TD pass on fourth down. The failed 2-point conversion left the Bulldogs trailing 21-19.
Forcing Rio Rico to punt on its ensuing possession, Rodriguez once again directed the Douglas offense downfield, setting it up for what would eventually be the game winning score.
Rodriguez and Berthely connected on a big 40-yard completion early in the drive that got Douglas into Rio Rico territory.
Four plays later Rodriguez hit Berthely, this time from 22 yards out for the touchdown. Douglas again failed on the 2-point conversion but had a 25-21 lead with 2:57 remaining, plenty of time for Scurran’s Hawks.
The Bulldogs defense stepped up when it needed to the most the final series, stuffing the Hawks’ runs and knocking down passes, taking over on downs with 18 seconds remaining and one final kneel down by Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, who almost didn’t play football this year and had to be talked into coming back out by Higuera, admitted playing in a game like this was fun.
“The coaches gave me good plays to work with,” he said. “I was finding the open guys and letting them do what they do.”
For Long and Rodriguez, however, the highlight of the night was Rodriguez’s run in the fourth quarter when he plowed over a Rio Rico defender on his way to picking big yardage to keep the final scoring drive alive.
“I’m glad I came back,” Rodriguez said. “I’m having fun.”
Stats for Douglas were not available at press time Saturday.
It’s D-Week this week in Douglas. The Bulldogs have various homecoming activities lined up. A Powder Puff football game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. The homecoming parade is Thursday at 5 p.m. followed by the bonfire at 6:30 p.m. at Airport Park.
On Friday the 0-3 Glendale Independence Patriots out of the 4A Copper Sky Region will make the four-hour plus drive from Phoenix to face the Bulldogs.
Randy Walker, Douglas’ former athletic director, is this year’s homecoming dedicatee.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
