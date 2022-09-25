DOUGLAS − Going into Friday’s game with Rio Rico the Douglas Bulldogs had never beaten a Jeff Scurran coached team.

That changed when Douglas scored twice in the fourth quarter, overcoming a 21-13 deficit to take a 25-21 win over Scurran’s new team, the Rio Rico Hawks, on Douglas’ home opener at Armando de Lucas Stadium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments