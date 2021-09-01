If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
NOGALES — With the start of the high school football season just more than a week away, the Douglas Bulldogs were in Nogales Aug. 26 as the Apaches played host to a 60-play scrimmage for each team Afterward, they treated the Douglas players to a post-scrimmage meal.
Bulldogs coach Hunter Long said he felt the scrimmage went really well. Each team alternated every 10 plays against the other team’s defense. No score was kept, and there were no kickoffs or punts.
“We saw exactly what we were looking for and that was for our guys to come out firing, played fast and physical,” he said. “Our guys did a great job of gang-tackling and being aggressive, attacking the ball at and beyond the line of scrimmage, along with having, I think, five or six interceptions with a couple fumble recoveries on defense. Our offensive line did a great job of opening up holes for our backs, who also ran the ball with a lot of attitude.”
Long said seniors Adalberto “Cheezy” Valencia, Kevin Ybarra, Diego Martinez, Frank Corrales and Jackson Maddux had a good scrimmage. Of the younger guys who stood out, he said sophomore Emiliano Berthely shined and showed off his tremendous athleticism and knack for the ball, along with sophomore Joshua Carrillo.
“Carrillo was someone we were projecting to do another year on our JV squad or possibly bringing up later in the season, but the last couple weeks he has really improved and shown us coaches that he’ll be ready to make that transition to varsity much sooner than expected,” Long said. “Overall, as a coaching staff, we were very pleased with what we saw. A few small details in our assignments on defense — along with some more work on timing between our quarterbacks and wide receivers — is what we’ll work on in prep for Bisbee, but we’re very excited for this season and what’s ahead of us.”
