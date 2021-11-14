Purchase Access

TUCSON — It was not the finish they were hoping for as the Douglas Bulldogs were shut out 34-0 by the Tucson Catalina Foothills Falcons Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Douglas concludes its season 2-6 overall, 1-3 in the 4A Gila Region.

The game was scoreless in the first quarter, but Foothills scored twice in the second, taking a 14-0 lead at the break.

Following a scoreless third quarter, the Falcons broke loose in the fourth quarter for a 34-0 lead.

Despite the win, Catalina Foothills did not have enough power points to qualify for the 4A state playoffs.

