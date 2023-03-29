Bulldogs thump Walden Grove 13-2

Douglas third baseman Diego Sanchez applies the tag to a Sahuarita runner as he slides into third base March 22 at Copper King Stadium in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team got back into the win column on Monday, dropping the Walden Grove Red Wolves 13-2 in a 4A Gila Region game at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita.

Douglas jumped to a 5-0 lead and never looked back.

