The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team got back into the win column on Monday, dropping the Walden Grove Red Wolves 13-2 in a 4A Gila Region game at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita.
Douglas jumped to a 5-0 lead and never looked back.
The Douglas Bulldogs baseball team got back into the win column on Monday, dropping the Walden Grove Red Wolves 13-2 in a 4A Gila Region game at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita.
Douglas jumped to a 5-0 lead and never looked back.
Aiden Rodriguez belted a two-run home run in the top of the first.
Angel Martinez’s single in the second allowed Emilio Martinez to score and Benjamin Munguia’s double scored Angel Martinez. Luis Gomez’s single later in the inning scored Munguia.
A Bulldog error and a RBI single led to Walden Grove scoring both of its runs in the bottom half of the inning, making the score 5-2.
In the top of the third Douglas sent nine batters to the plate and scored six runs with six hits, increasing its lead to 11-2. Isaac Higuera and Angel Martinez each had RBI singles, Munguiad had a two-run double and Gomez an RBI double.
A two-run home run by Robert Perez scored Diego Sanchez, giving the Bulldogs a 13-2 lead.
Isaac Montano and Emilio Martinez pitched for Douglas allowing Walden Grove two runs, four hits, striking out one and walking one.
Nine of the 10 hitters who stepped into the batters box Monday had hits as the Bulldogs pounded out 16 hits and had 12 RBIs.
Mungia, Gomez and Rodriguez each hit 2-for-4 with Munguia scoring two runs and having three RBIs; Gomez had two RBIs and Rodriguez scored a run and had two RBIs. Montano, Sanchez and Perez each hit 2-for-3 with Perez scoring a run and having two RBIs, Sanchez scorsed two runs and Montano scored once. Jose Higuera and Ivan Ruiz-Higuera each were 1-for-3 with a run scored.
On Wednesday, March 22, the Bulldogs hosted the Sahuarita Mustangs at Copper King Stadium in Douglas and were defeated 9-1.
The Bulldogs’lone run came in the bottom half of the second inning when Sanchez scored on an error, narrowing the Mustangs’ lead to 2-1.
Sahuarita responded with two runs in the top of the fourth and five in the top of the seventh.
Mustangs pitchers limited Douglas to one hit, Gomez’s triple in the bottom of the third. The inning ended with him stranded at third base.
Rodriguez started the game on the mound for Douglas and went six innings, allowing seven runs, seven hits, striking out four and walking four. Gomez and Sergio Valenzuela each pitched in relief.
Douglas, 9-7-1 counting tournaments, 3-1 in conference, 2-1 in region, will be at Tucson Cholla on Wednesday, March 29.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.