Bulldog soccer ties Flowing Wells 1-1

Douglas backup goalie Juan Pablo Romero makes a save in the Bulldogs' match with Catalina Foothills.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs boys soccer team tied Tucson Flowing Wells 1-1 Friday at Armando de Lucas Stadium.

“We went up in the first half on a beautiful goal from Kareem Rueda.” Douglas coach Victor Ramos said “They tied the match five minutes later, and it was an even game until the end of regulation. We went to overtime, and we dominated the game, but we were not able to score, and the score remained 1-1. Axel Cantua had six saves and our defenders, Sergio Soto, Luis Carrasco and Dominique Velasquez, had a great game.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Bulldogs hosted Tucson Catalina Foothills and fell 2-1.

“We had a slow start; we made some mistakes defensively and we were losing 2-0 within the first 20 minutes of the first half,” Ramos said. "We started leveling the game by the end of the first half. During the second half, we controlled the game and put pressure on their defense and goalie.

"Armando Gim scored the goal with 10 minutes left in the game off a Paulino Ramon assist. The last 10 minutes were played almost at the penalty area of Foothills, but we were not able to score. Our goalie, Axel Cantua, was injured and left the game in the first five minutes. Our second goalie, Juan Pablo Romero, came into the game and he had a very good game; he had seven saves.”

Douglas, 2-7-2 overall,1-0 in conference, hosted Walden Grove Tuesday in the 4A Gila Region opener and will be at Sahuarita on Thursday for another region game

Douglas girls soccer shut out 5-0

Douglas’ girls soccer team was shut out by Catalina Foothills 5-0 Jan. 18 in Tucson.

Foothills dominated the match, outshooting Douglas 47-2. Mia Ramirez had 22 saves.

“We were playing without a few starters,” Douglas’ coach Mario Romero said. “We had to cancel the junior varsity game due to injuries and exposure to COVID.”

Douglas, 3-8-1 overall, 0-1 in conference, has two tough matches this week beginning at Walden Grove on Tuesday before hosting Sahuarita on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments