DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs boys soccer team snapped a four-game losing streak Thursday, Jan. 13, shutting out the Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro Dorados 2-0 in a 4A conference showdown at Armando de Lucas Stadium.
“We have been struggling with injuries and players sick for the whole season, but we continue working very hard during practices,” Douglas coach Victor Ramos said. “(Against CDO) we had a good game; we defended well and transitioned well into attack, and we were able to create several opportunities for scoring.”
Douglas’ first goal was scored by Armando Gim in the first half.
“This goal gave the team the confidence to continue playing well and we dominated the second half,” Ramos said.
The second goal was scored by freshman Alejandro Orellan.
“He and the whole defense had an excellent game,” Ramos said. “We are very proud of the team, we only had three varsity subs on the bench, and many players had to play the whole match with no rest, and they gave us their best effort all the time.”
The coach said his JV-A team also had a good match against CDO, winning 1-0 as Isaiah Gamez scored the lone goal and Luis Bacaparra had four saves at goalie.
The Bulldogs, 2-6-1 overall, 1-0 in conference, hosted Tucson Catalina Foothills on Tuesday and will host Tucson Flowing Wells on Friday.
