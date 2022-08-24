DOUGLAS − There is a sense of excitement at Douglas High School as the Bulldogs kick off the football season Sept. 2 at Bisbee in what has become a nationally recognized rivalry between the two mining towns.
Douglas was 2-6 last year, one of those wins coming against Bisbee in the season opener. The victory returned the coveted Copper Pick, which goes to the winner, to Douglas for the first time in three years.
Can the Bulldogs keep the pick a second straight year? That question will be answered on opening night.
One key player in the game last year was a new athlete who had never played high school football but had some major athletic talent. Senior Aiden Rodriguez, known more for his baseball skills, was the quarterback and was a key factor in the victory, scoring two second half touchdowns in a wild 24-21 decision.
Several months ago Rodriguez announced he was not going to play football this season but recently had a change of heart and is now back with the team.
“We were all a bit surprised but pleasantly surprised when he decided to show up and give it a go,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said. “He’s been working in with our other quarterbacks, getting caught up on what he missed over the summer, and he’s been looking really good at practice, but he does have competition with fellow senior Diego Ybarra and junior Issac Higuera, who will all be fighting for that starting spot.”
Long said he has a good nucleus of talent returning, beginning with senior running back/linebacker Vicente Cardona and junior running back, wide receiver and linebacker Emiliano Berthley.
Other players returning are seniors Alex Corrales, Ben Sandoval, John Beard, Juan Verdugo, Jesus Ramiresz and Oscar Torres.
“We have a bunch of guys that can do damage with the football in their hands,” Long said. “Unfortunately, we can only play with one ball but there are several guys on our squad that can put together some amazing highlights for us this year and break off some big time plays, especially if they have some open field to work with.
“(Our) biggest strength I believe will be our linebacking corps and running back room. We got a ton of depth with a bunch of guys who are fast, physical and know the game. These are the guys who will be the playmakers and have their names called repeatedly over the speakers at the stadium.”
If there is a weakness, Long said it is depth on the line.
“There’s a lot of really big kids that go to our school but unfortunately they don’t like to come out and play, so with that, our line depth won’t be what I would like it to be, but I do believe with the guys that we do have, they’ve been working hard all summer and will be able to carry the load,” he said.
Long, who is beginning his fourth season as head coach of the Bulldogs, says fans can expect to see something similar offensively but with a few new tweaks thrown in here and there.
“We will love to run between the tackles to beat a defense up but with all the athletes we have on the field, we won’t be afraid to spread a defense out and let it rip also,” he said.
Douglas changed regions this year, moving from the 4A Sonoran to the 4A Kino, where it will compete with Oro Valley Canyon del Oro; Tucson schools Empire, Micah Mountain and Pueblo; and Casa Grande Vista Grande.
“I think the favorite amongst many writers in the area is going to be CDO with all the talent they have over there and how they have been a proven program for many years,” Long said. “Many have them as a sleeper for the state championship this year in 4A, but I don’t think they’re a sleeper at all, they’re legit and if we want to compete, we’ll have to bring our A-game.
“Our region will be a tough one with talented athletes that we’ll see week in and week out but we got plenty of talent here ourselves so I don’t see why we can’t be competing for that top spot as long as we can stay healthy, play disciplined and keep our mistakes to a minimum.
“It’s a tough schedule but that’s what we want. Us coaches and all the players feel that if you want to prove yourself, you need to play against some of the big boys and see what you’re made of. CDO will probably be the most talented team we play against this year as far as strength, size and speed and Mica Mountain will also be a really good football team as we saw them last year.”
Long admits everyone in the program is eager for that first game.
“Words cannot describe it,” he said. “Now that the helmets and pads have come on, the anxiousness and excitement has only grown tenfold.
“We’ve been itching to get back underneath those Friday night lights all summer and it’s only a matter of time before we’re staring down to Bisbee ready to kick off another season of Bulldog football with the battle for The Copper Pick.”
Assisting Long this year are Sergio Rivera, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks; Andres Moreno, offensive/defensive line; Daniel Castillo, defensive backs/wide receivers/special teams coordinator; Uriel Cortez, conditioning/associate defensive backs/wide receivers; Zack Jensen, associate offensive/defensive line; Adalberto Valencia, JV offensive line; and Mario Hurtado, JV defensive line.
