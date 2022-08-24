Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − There is a sense of excitement at Douglas High School as the Bulldogs kick off the football season Sept. 2 at Bisbee in what has become a nationally recognized rivalry between the two mining towns.

Douglas was 2-6 last year, one of those wins coming against Bisbee in the season opener. The victory returned the coveted Copper Pick, which goes to the winner, to Douglas for the first time in three years.

