DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs overcame a 2-0 deficit and defeated the Benson Bobcats 10-2 in a summer league game Saturday at Copper King Stadium.
Benson scored two runs on a hit and three errors in the top of the first, taking a 2-0 lead.
The Bulldogs responded with three runs off five hits in the bottom half of the second inning to go ahead 3-2. Diego Sanchez led off the inning with a triple and later scored on an error. Diego Alan Martinez’s bases-loaded walk scored Jose Merino with the tying run. Angel Martinez would later score giving the Bulldogs the lead.
In the third inning Douglas blew the game open, scoring seven runs on seven hits and a walk. Aiden Rodriguez had a two-run triple, Diego Alan Martinez an RBI triple, Angel Guerrero an RBI double and Merino and Sanchez each had RBI singles.
The Bulldogs pounded out 12 hits. Emilio Martnez was 2-for-3, Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs, Diego Alan Martinez 1-for-2 with an RBI, Merino went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Guerrero and Angel Martinez each were 2-for-2 with an RBI and Diego Esteban Martinez was 0-for-1 with 2 RBIs.
Rodriguez, Diego Alan Martinez and Robert Perez pitched for Douglas, combining for a one-hitter while striking out three and walking two.
Douglas interim baseball coach Fabian Ochoa says the Bulldogs have been playing in the Kino Summer Baseball League. There are 15 teams in the varsity division, 19 in the junior varsity.
The Bulldogs have played eight games and conclude regular-season play Thursday with a doubleheader. The varsity is 5-3 while the junior varsity is 3-5.
“After losing 12 seniors, we as coaches have a lot of work on our hands,” Ochoa said. “We have five returners with varsity experience, so experience and maturity for both teams is our biggest weakness during this league.
“We have the talent to succeed but lack the maturity and experience. Our (losses) have come on simple defensive mistakes, but our bats and pitching has got us those (wins).
“This is where we as coaches have to do our jobs to create a culture that will help with getting rid of those weaknesses. I have high expectations for both teams considering the talent that we have out on that field. If we as a program can figure this out, next season will be very exciting.“
