DOUGLAS − The Douglas Bulldogs won their third game in a row Friday, March 11, beating the Tucson Cholla Chargers 10-6 on Military Appreciation Day.
Prior to the game Douglas honored its military veterans past and present. The American Legion Post #11 Color Guard was on hand to present the colors. Local veteran Tony Cabarga threw out the first pitch.
Cholla used a two-run first followed by a three-run second, taking a 5-1 lead.
Douglas scored twice in the bottom of the second, capitalizing on two Cholla errors, a hit batter, a walk and a base hit by Albert Ambriz.
Cholla countered with a run in the top of the third, taking advantage of a Douglas error, two walks and a fielder’s choice for a 6-3 lead.
Benjamin Munguia and Diego Martinez each scored for Douglas in the bottom half of the inning, making the score 6-5.
The Bulldogs took their first lead in the fourth when Martinez and Diego Sanchez each scored, giving Douglas a 7-6 advantage.
The Bulldogs tacked on three more runs in the fifth when Aiden Rodriguez’s triple scored Martinez and Angel Guerrero. Sanchez later tripled, scoring Rodriguez, giving Douglas a 10-6 lead.
Sanchez, Martinez, Robert Perez and Isaac Montano pitched for Douglas, allowing seven hits. They walked seven and struck out nine.
Douglas had 11 hits. Rodriguez was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Martinez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Sanchez, Emilio Martinez and Perez all were 1-for-3.
Douglas is in Tucson this week competing in the Lancer Baseball Classic.
