The Douglas Bulldogs were in Tucson Friday taking on the Cholla Chargers in a shootout with Douglas winning 56-49.
The game got off to an interesting start with Douglas kicking off to Cholla. The Chargers Malaki Eafon scooped up the loose ball at the 1 and ran it back 99 yards for a score.
Douglas’ Alex Corrales returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, tying the score at 7-7 less than 30 seconds in the game.
Six touchdowns were scored the first four minutes of the game and the teams were tied 28-28 at the end of the first quarter. Douglas led Cholla 42-28 at the half.
“Definitely one of the crazier and highest scoring games I’ve ever been a part of,” Douglas coach Hunter Long said. “Game started off crazy with us and Cholla exchanging kick return touchdowns that just set the tone for a shootout.”
Long said Emiliano Berthely had a huge game with 308 yards rushing on 22 carries, four touchdowns, one kickoff return for a touchdown, one 2-point conversion and the game-sealing 41-yard reception he made from Aiden Rodriguez on a fourth and 20 from the 50 yard line with only a minute left to play.
Vicente Cardona also had a big night with 114 yards rushing on 10 carries and two TDs.
“As a team we had 500 yards rushing,” Long said. “I’ll have to go back and check the record books but a couple of school records I’m sure were broken (Friday) night.”
Douglas, 2-0, will have its home opener this week taking on coach Jeff Scurran’s Rio Rico Hawks, who were in Flagstaff Friday where they had their wings clipped 69-12 by the Flagstaff Eagles.
