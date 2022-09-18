The Douglas Bulldogs were in Tucson Friday taking on the Cholla Chargers in a shootout with Douglas winning 56-49.

The game got off to an interesting start with Douglas kicking off to Cholla. The Chargers Malaki Eafon scooped up the loose ball at the 1 and ran it back 99 yards for a score.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments