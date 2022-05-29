SIERRA VISTA − The Coronado Athletic Club semipro soccer team, in its first season, is on the verge of making the four-team postseason playoffs.
But to do so, the CAC, 2-5-1, must win its last two regular season matches beginning Saturday, June 4, in Phoenix against the Arizona Sahuaros in a 6 p.m. match
CAC closes out its regular season at Cyr Field Saturday, June 11, against the RSL Az of Phoenix at 7 p.m.
The CAC dropped its second straight match Saturday, May 21, falling 6-3 to FC Arizona 23, which it lost to 2-0 in the season opener March 27.
Steve Settle, Coronado Athletic Club coach, said the FC Arizona 23 team his players faced this time had some different faces on it.
“They had some different guys on the field, it wasn’t the same squad of 18 we saw earlier,” Settle said. “The positive part about the game was we were creating scoring opportunities. We had some really good possessions.
“We weren’t disciplined in the back, and we had some really big errors which led to goals for them. We had an opportunity to pull within one in the second half, then next thing you know, we’re down 6-3. It was a little frustrating we weren’t as disciplined in the back as I would have liked us to be.”
FC Arizona 23 wasted little time in getting on the scoreboard, scoring its first goal three minutes into the match. It added two more goals in the next 27 minutes.
Douglas’ Adrian Arciniega got Coronado Athletic Club on the board minutes later, making the score 3-1 at the half.
FC Arizona scored early in the second half increasing its lead to 4-1. Dario Luna’s goal for CAC made the score 4-2. FC Arizona scored shortly thereafter to go up 5-2.
John Henson’s goal in the 78th minute made the score 5-3.
Settle said after the match he talked about positive stuff with his players and the fact they controlled a good part of the possessions and created some scoring opportunities which they were unable to capitalize on.
He said the fact many of his players travel to Sierra Vista from Tucson, Douglas and other parts of Southern Arizona makes it hard for them to get to the match an hour prior to starting.
“A few of our starters got there 15 minutes before the game and it comes down to not getting the proper warmup and not getting the touches in that we need and that shows not only in the discipline of game play but also the discipline of playing at this level,” Settle said. “You just can’t show up like it’s a recreational game and walk on the field and expect to compete. Once we settled in, we were competing but by that time we were down 3-0.”
He said the two upcoming matches are against teams they have already beaten, they just need to go out, be disciplined, execute and play the way they did before.
“Those two teams are right next to us in the standings,” Settle said. “We’re in the position where we decide our own fate. If we can get the points and keep those guys from getting the points, we’ll make the playoffs. As a program, we’re planning on making the playoffs.”
Settle said if they make the playoffs they will be on the road and play either the first- or second-place team.
“We know from playing them what we need to do and what we need to change,” he said. “We decide our own fate and we feel good about that.”
Settle said this first year has been a learning process for him and the players.
“It’s not like your traditional professional program where you have guys that are paid athletes and come in regularly,” he said. “This is semipro where guys are working trying to support themselves or their families.
“We’ve had soldiers miss because of drill weekend or we’re going to get off and then something came up with their unit. We’ve had others miss because they were unable to get off work. That and the logistics of being here in Sierra Vista and having players travel in have made it a challenge to get everyone on the same page.”
Mix that with the fact they practice three days a week.
“For the fall we want to make sure the guys that are committed can make the practices,” Settle said. “If that means some of the better players may have to find another program that is close to their home, then that’s something we’ll have to look at that time. It’s been a challenge to say the least.”
Settle said the response the club has received from the community has been amazing.
“The excitement we see here is better than what we’ve seen on the road,” he said. “In our first year we have shown that we are competitive and can match up against the other teams in our league. We know we can get better. We want to represent our community and our surrounding communities in a much more positive way.”
Settle said the Coronado Athletic Club will be hosting a summer camp with the CAC players actively taking part.
Dates, times and location will be announced in the coming weeks.
“It’s been really rewarding and very exciting,” the coach said. “If we can make the playoffs would be a huge accomplishment in our first season.”
