SIERRA VISTA — Buena Health and Fitness hosted the 38th Annual Arizona Copper Classic Saturday at the Kline Center for Performing Arts at Buena High School.
An estimated 16 competitors made their way to Sierra Vista for the annual competition in 20 different classes.
The event featured a prejudging show in the morning followed by the evening performance at which the winners were announced.
Yuam Chiam from California was named the Men’s Bodybuilding winner as well as the Men’s Most Muscular. George Braddock of Sierra Vista was named the Men’s Best Poser and the Men’s Best Physique overall. The Men’s Masters overall winner was Raizhe Manuel of Sierra Vista.
Tasha Sherman was selected the Women’s Best Poser and Haley McCoy of Mesa was named the Bikini Overall winner.
One of the contestants competing for the first time was Catherine Schleis, a Sierra Vista resident whose telling story of competing with two titanium rods in her back was featured in last Friday’s Herald/Review. Schleis won the Ms. Figure Grandmasters and the Ms. Figure open classes.
“It was an absolutely amazing experience,” Schleis said, “I was overwhelmed with a joyful sense of accomplishment.”
Schleis said this would be a one-and-done competition for her.
“My daughter wants me to compete next year, and my other half in two years when he’s 50,” she said.
Hank Diaz, one of the co-promoters of the event, said they had some last minute withdrawals, but all in all he felt it was a good show.
“I felt we had some amazing talent on stage,” Hank said.
Hank and his son, Danny Diaz, are now turning their focus toward next year’s show, which will be their 40th consecutive year of hosting the Arizona Copper Classic.
