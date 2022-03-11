PATAGONIA − Tombstone High School baseball pitchers Cesar Canez and Gabe Garcia combined for a no-hitter Monday, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 22-0 win over the Patagonia Lobos.
The Canez-Garcia no-hitter is Cochise County’s third this season. St. David freshman Owen Judd had the county’s first on opening day. Ayden Fuentes of Willcox followed 48 hours later in the Cowboys’ 4-0 win over Holbrook.
The Tombstone tandem combined for five innings on the mound with Canez starting and throwing two innings before giving way to Garcia for the next three. They faced 18 batters, walked two and struck out 14.
It wasn’t until Wednesday in practice that Canez, a junior, and Garcia, a sophomore, learned they had combined for the no-hitter on Monday, a first for both in high school.
Both hurlers said their fastballs were working and they were each concentrating on hitting their spots. They also credited their defense behind them making the plays when they had to.
“I went out there and just pitched,” Canez said. “I had no clue (until now) that I was part of a no-hitter. I was shocked. This is my first high school no-hitter.”
Canez said prior to the game he had asked his coach to just let him pitch two innings.
“I felt fine on the mound, I just wanted to come out and play defense,” he said.
Garcia said when he entered the game he had no idea what was on the line and he, too, just went out and threw.
“I was shocked,” Garcia said, learning of the no-hitter.
Canez and Garcia say this team is close and the cohesiveness they have helps.
“It’s a great group of guys to be around,” Canez said. “This year’s team is different than last year’s; a lot better, we get along and have a better bond than we did last year.”
“We’re hitting the ball a lot better this year,” Garcia said. “Our coaches keep us focused. We focus on the game we’re playing and try not to look beyond that.”
Tombstone used an eight-run first-inning rally and an 11-run second to take a 19-0 lead. The Yellow Jackets tacked on two in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 22-0.
Tombstone had 39 plate appearances this game, scored 22 runs and had 21 hits and 22 RBIs. Freshman Charlie Price was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, senior Nate Ellison was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, freshman DJ Elias was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Canez was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, freshman Miguel Rincon was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and senior Norberto Alamilla was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Sophomore Ulysis Westover was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, junior Ty Adams was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, senior Joel Esparza was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and six RBIs, freshman Trey Franklin was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, freshman Andrew Griesemier was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Garcia was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and freshman Trey Franklin was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
“We are doing what we should do with the teams we are facing,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “The last three games we have been able to play everybody, so our younger guys are getting some good reps. I couldn’t ask for more from our pitching staff and Coach (William) Finnell who has done most of the work with our pitchers.
“The last couple of games our hitting has really come around with our entire lineup putting the ball in play, putting pressure on the defense, and making things happen. We are looking forward to the next week and half as we play in two tournaments that will hopefully prepare us as we get into our region schedule and some very good competition.
“As far as being a part of past no-hitters, I want to say there has been one or two, but it has been several years, for sure.”
Tombstone, 4-0, will spend its spring break playing in the Lancer Baseball Classic hosted by Tucson Salpointe High School. The Yellow Jackets open tournament play with Tucson Desert View on March 15 before facing DaVinci High School of El Paso, Texas, followed by Tucson Catalina Foothills both on March 16.
The tournament is at the Reid Park Anex Fields.
