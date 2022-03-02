YUMA — Cochise College men’s basketball coach Jerry Carrillo won his 600th career game Monday as the Apaches overcame a six-point deficit late in regulation to beat the Arizona Western College Matadors 73-67 in overtime, winning the Region 1 championship for the second consecutive year.
Cochise, 29-3, will host Salt Lake Community College, the No. 1 NJCAA team in the nation with a 29-1 record, Saturday at 7 p.m. for the West District championship. The winner will advance to the NJCAA national tournament, which begins March 14 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Monday’s championship game was the third time Cochise and Western have met this season with each team winning on the other’s home court.
Cochise led 17-11 at the midway point of the first half, but Western scored 10 straight points to storm ahead 21-17.
Jay Rodgers’ 3-pointer and Jonathan Garcia’s pair gave the Apaches a 30-25 lead at the intermission.
Arizona Western began the second half with an 8-0 run, taking a 33-30 lead.
Cochise responded with a 7-0 run as Stephen Byard’s back-to-back baskets put the Apaches up 42-35.
Tied at 57-57 and 3:45 remaining in the game, the Matadors drilled back-to-back 3-pointers, taking a 63-57 lead.
Freshman Oscar Cluff sank a pair, and Byard sank two free throws and then connected on a shot with 6.6 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 63-63.
Western’s last shot attempt was deflected by Cochise, sending the game to overtime.
In OT, Rodgers sank a 3; Cluff followed with a put-back off a Byard miss and Tyreese Watson’s two free throws with 38 seconds remaining gave Cochise a 72-67 lead.
Byard led all scorers with 25 points. Rodgers followed with 14 and Watson and Cluff each contributed 13.
Cochise advanced to the championship game after knocking off the Central Arizona College Vaqueros 92-85 Saturday night in the Region 1 semifinals played in the Stronghold Gym on the Douglas campus.
The Apaches jumped to a 16-2 lead and led 34-14 in the first half before a run by the Vaqueros cut the lead to 40-30.
Cochise led 45-34 at halftime and led for the entire second half, but its lead narrowed to three at one point, 72-69, before the Apaches had a 10-0 spree for a 82-69 lead.
Cochise was led by Jalun Trent, who scored 20 points and earlier in the week was named the Region 1 Defensive Player of the Year. Byard and Cluff followed with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Watson contributed 15 and Rodgers chipped in 10.
“Our guys did a great job coming out strong from the outset; we were able to get the ball inside and score at the rim,” Carrillo said.
