Caskenette’s walk-off grand slam gives Cochise dramatic 11-8 win in Region 1 playoffs

DOUGLAS − Connor Caskenette’s walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th lifted the Cochise College Apaches to a thrilling 11-8 win over the Arizona Western College Matadors of Yuma Thursday in the first of the best of three games Region 1 semifinals.
Game Two will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus. A Cochise win and the series is over, and the Apaches advance to the Region 1 finals against the winner of the Central Arizona College-Yavapai College series. CAC thumped Yavapai 17-3 in seven innings Thursday. A Cochise loss Friday would force a third game on Saturday which would begin at 12 noon. Admission to the playoff games is $5 for adults, $3 for students.
Thursday’s win, which took just less than four hours to finish, gives Cochise a 23-1 home record this season.
Cochise had a 7-2 lead over Arizona Western when the Matadors used a three-run sixth and a two-run eighth to make the score 7-7 and send the game to extra innings.
Dylan Edwards belted a solo home run over the left field fence in the top of the 10th, giving Arizona Western an 8-7 lead and setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
In the bottom of the 10th, Leobardo Melendez, Alan Ochoa and Gerardo Hernandez all singled, loading the bases for Caskenette with one out. Faced with a 1-1 count, Caskenette connected with a pitch that left the ballpark in a hurry.
Caskenette was 3-for-6, scored a run and had five RBIs; Hernandez was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Eduarny Martinez was 1-for-3 with an RBI; Garcia was 1-for-2 with three RBIs; Dylan Bradford was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Ochoa was 1-for-4 with two runs scored.
Treyjan Meza started on the mound for Cochise and went six innings, giving up five runs and eight hits while walking three and striking out eight.
Martin Miranda came on in relief and lasted just 2/3 of an inning before giving way to Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Marco Ozuna, who went 2 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and two hits while striking out six. Mathias LaCombe and Angel Ortiz pitched the top half of the 10th.
