Megan Castricum’s goal off a penalty kick in the 105th minute gave the Cochise College women’s team a 1-0 double overtime win over Mesa Community College Saturday in Mesa.

The win was the seventh straight for Cochise, which improves to 10-3 overall, 7-3 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference conference, and remains in a second-place tie with Pima College.

