Castricum's goal gives Cochise double OT win By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Oct 12, 2022

Megan Castricum's goal off a penalty kick in the 105th minute gave the Cochise College women's team a 1-0 double overtime win over Mesa Community College Saturday in Mesa.

The win was the seventh straight for Cochise, which improves to 10-3 overall, 7-3 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference conference, and remains in a second-place tie with Pima College.

The seven wins by Cochise is the second longest in the ACCAC to Arizona Western's 10.

The Matadors, 10-0 overall, 8-0 in conference, hosted Cochise Tuesday night.

Saturday's match with Mesa was scoreless at halftime and at the end of regulation.

Still deadlocked at the end of the first OT the match moved to a second OT when Cochise was able to capitalize on a Mesa mistake.

Victoria Maxwell had four saves at goalie for the Apaches.
