SIERRA VISTA − Several years ago, Catherine Schleis was critically injured in a car accident.
The injuries she suffered in 2002 left her with kyphosis, defined as an abnormality of the spine causing excessive curvature of the upper back. It causes pain and stiffness.
Schleis said at one point she had a 78-degree curve in her spine, which was crushing her internal organs because she was so bent over. Following three back surgeries in the past six years, in which 36 screws and two titanium rods were inserted in her back, she is on the road to recovery and will be one of the participants Saturday in the 39th annual Arizona Copper Classic at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts.
The most recent surgery took place in October, in the middle of her training for the upcoming competition.
“Don’t ask me how, but somehow I broke one of the rods in my back,” she said. “They had to go in and replace that. I thought that was going to knock me out of the competition, but I was back in the gym eight days later.”
Schleis said her doctor told her she was the second worst patient he operated on.
“My first surgery was 14 hours,” she said. “My second one was eight and the last one was three.”
Schleis, 44, will compete in the Novice Figure and the masters for her age group and possibly Ms. Physique. The pre-judging show Schleis will take part in begins at 9:30 a.m. The evening performance is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Schleis says what she does is not so much bodybuilding.
“I just found working out as a kind of a mental release and the physical aspects came with it,” she said. “I’ve always been active and enjoyed working out. I worked out normally just to keep my figure, but never to the point like I am now, getting ready for the competitive level.”
This will be Schleis’ first competition. She said she’s excited and nervous.
“Getting ready for the competition has been tough on the body,” she said. “I’m not going to lie. Going through the final preparations these past two weeks have been really tough. Diet is the main thing you have to focus on, and that’s been hard because I love sweets. For me to just walk out on that stage Saturday is going to be an accomplishment. I don’t care if I win. Getting ready for this event has been a lot of hard work.”
The Sierra Vista resident said that with many gyms closed due to the pandemic it was difficult, but now that life is somewhat returning to normal she’s excited to be working out on a regular basis.
Schleis is at Buena Health and Fitness seven days a week, working each day on various aspects of her body in addition to taking advantage of its hot yoga program.
“Every day two hours a day weights and cardio,” she said. “I do yoga three to four times a week. I’m really happy with the progress I have made.”
Schleis said Hank and Danny Diaz, co-owners of Buena Health and Fitness and co-sponsors of the Arizona Copper Classic, have been very supportive and encouraging.
“I’ve been coming here close to four years now,” she said. “I absolutely love this gym. It’s old school. The people are great. I love the hot yoga. It feels like you are walking into ‘Cheers’ when you walk in here.”
Schleis says the hot yoga has been very beneficial in repairing her muscles after her back surgery.
“You stay hot, your muscles stay loose, and then you get a full workout,” she said. “I love it.”
She said she will have family and friends in the audience Saturday cheering her on as she competes.
“I’m proud of where I am and how I got here and the work I put in,” she said. “I’m not going to be perfect, but I always say progress makes perfection. Getting out there and doing it and saying I competed is an accomplishment in itself when you consider all that I have gone through just to get to this point.”
