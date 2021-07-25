TUCSON — The Pro Stock main event at Tucson Speedway had fans on their feet from green to checkered in the 25-lap, caution-free race July 17. In the end, it was two-time champion Brian O’Brien who found his way back to victory lane after a more than two-year hiatus.
O’Brien and Barry Levitt had the front row for the start of the feature race. Levitt pulled ahead on the start, not shaking O’Brien.
O’Brien made numerous attempts to pass on the inside, but could not make it stick.
On lap 15, O’Brien drove to the inside making it a side-by-side battle for the lead. Dylan Jones looked on in third waiting for an opening.
Coming into lap 17, O’Brien took the lead. Jones followed him into second.
Jones passed O’Brien at the start/finish line to take the lead coming into lap 19.
What ensued was a six-lap game of leap frog between O’Brien and Jones with each taking their turn in the top spot on their leaderboard.
Levitt and Don Geary battled for third until four to go when lapped traffic gave Geary the advantage he needed to clear Levitt.
Side by side coming out of four on the final lap, O’Brien had the lead by inches over Jones.
O’Brien took the win, Jones second and Geary third.
“I want to thank my crew, family, fans and sponsors for believing in me and continuing to back me even during our extended dry spell,” O’Brien said following his first win since opening night of the 2019 race season.
Victory Lane also welcomed the return of Jim Bates. After five years out of the driver’s seat, Bates suited up and dusted off his No. 12 Mini Stock.
The Mini Stocks, together with the Hornet division, lined up for their main event with John Power and Justin Case on the front row.
Case had the lead on the first lap, but coming into lap two, it was Bates who pulled to the front and pulled away from the field.
Toby Olds had the advantage over his brother, Tim, in the Hornet division.
A caution on lap four for the spun car of Power bunched the field up for the restart.
Bates again took charge of the Mini Stock field. E.K. Ongley passed Case for second.
With four to go, the Olds brothers battled for the Hornet lead with each taking their turn in the top spot. In the end it was Toby Olds with the advantage over his brother for his first win of the season.
Bates continued his domination taking the trophy on his first night back in a racecar in five years.
Continuing the trend of new faces in the winners circle, Zane McKissick worked his way through the field for his first win in his third year in the Thunder Truck division.
On the start of the feature race, Ricky Bogart took the early lead from Bill Black.
Sean Davis was able to save his No. 27 truck from spinning on the front stretch, but McKissick took advantage of the situation passing him for third.
On lap three, Davis’ truck went around between turns three and four smacking the wall and bringing out the caution.
McKissick charged to the front on the restart. Black held onto second. Kelly Jones and Michael Egurola battled door-to-door for third. Egurola cleared Jones and began to close the gap on Black.
Meanwhile McKissick opened his lead to 2.5 seconds over Black.
With 10 to go, Jennifer Hall passed Egurola for third.
In dominating fashion McKissick pulled his No. 88 truck into victory lane for his first career Thunder Truck win.
Caution-free racing resumed in the Modified division with Nick O’Neil charging to the front of the pack on the start of the 25-lap feature. From his third-place starting position, O’Neil had the lead coming into lap two passing Keith Lopez and Gary Goodrich.
While O’Neil opened the gap on Lopez in second, Lopez opened up the gap on Bill Engle and Goodrich battling door-to-door for third.
Coming out of three on the final lap, with neither giving an inch, contact between Engle and Goodrich sent Goodrich spinning.
Engle finished third, Goodrich fell to sixth.
O’Neil took the win, Lopez finished second.
Tucson Speedway is back in action July 31 with the NASCAR Super Late Models, Outlaw Late Models and Hobby Stocks, and the INEX Legends, Bandit Bandoleros and Outlaw Bandoleros. For information or to purchase tickets visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.