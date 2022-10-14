CDO beats Douglas 49-6 giving Dustin Peace his 100th win Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Canyon Del Oro coach Dustin Peace picked up his 100th career win Friday as his Dorados thumped the Douglas Bulldogs 49-6 in the Kino Region opener for both schools.The loss was the third straight for Douglas who had been 3-0.After forcing Douglas to punt on its opening possession of the game, CDO's Jordan Thomas returned the ensuing punt back 60 yards for a TD putting the Dorados on the board 75 seconds into the game.CDO would lead Douglas 28-0 at the end of the first quarter; 42-0 at the half.The Dorados scored on their opening drive of the second half increasing their lead to 49-0.The Bulldogs lone score of the game came in the fourth quarter when Aiden Rodriguez connected with Isaac Ruiz-Higuera for the score.The Bulldogs, 3-3 overall, 0-1 in region play, are at Micah Mountain next Friday night. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Bulldogs Dustin Peace Dorado Cdo Sport American Football Score Win Opener Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of first-degree murder Shipping containers slated for border gaps Douglas Walmart manager Oscar Valenzuela honored with ‘Every Day Heroes’ award SVUSD enacting sweeping changes on sexual harassment claims A new morning for Mornings Cafe Douglas child molestation case going to settlement, prosecutor says Second bidder for Hillcrest Apartments surfaces Man accused of killing 2 migrants will go to trial Survey: Half of county residents unaware of new jail proposal Man involved in altercation with deputies was struck by pepper ball, Taser, police say Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 22 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of first-degree murder Shipping containers slated for border gaps Douglas Walmart manager Oscar Valenzuela honored with ‘Every Day Heroes’ award SVUSD enacting sweeping changes on sexual harassment claims A new morning for Mornings Cafe Douglas child molestation case going to settlement, prosecutor says Second bidder for Hillcrest Apartments surfaces Man accused of killing 2 migrants will go to trial Survey: Half of county residents unaware of new jail proposal Man involved in altercation with deputies was struck by pepper ball, Taser, police say COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
