Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro came to Douglas Friday for the 4A Kino Region opener with a little extra motivation.
Coach Dustin Pence was going for his 100th career win against the Bulldogs.
CDO dominated from the start, shutting down Douglas’ offense and winning 49-6, giving Pence the milestone win.
The game marked the debut of CDO’s Jordan Thomas, who transferred from Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge and as a result was forced to sit out the first five games of the season.
According to Javier Morales of AllSports Tucson, Thomas ran for more than 1,000 yards last year for the Nighthawks.
Thomas made his presence known less than two minutes into the game, returning a Douglas punt 60 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Down 21-0 in the opening quarter, Douglas thought it scored a touchdown when Aiden Rodriguez completed a fourth-and-eight pass from the 28 to Isaac Higuera.
The referees ruled that Higuera fumbled the ball prior to going into the end zone. It was recovered by CDO for a touchback and one play later the Dorados broke free on an 80-yard TD run and a 28-0 lead.
Two more touchdowns in the second quarter put the game into a running clock as the Dorados led 42-0 at the half.
CDO took the opening drive of the third quarter in for a score, increasing its lead to 49-0.
Douglas finally scored in the fourth quarter when Rodriguez and Higuera hooked up for a 39-yard TD. Lucas Castillo’s extra point was blocked.The Bulldogs had just 42 yards rushing on 25 carries. Senior Vicente Cardona led Douglas with 11 carries for 18 yards; Rodriguez followed with 3 for 7.
CDO zeroed in on Emiliano Berthely, allowing him just 1 yard rushing and 14 yards receiving.
Rodriguez was 8 of 9 passing for 154 yards. Higuera had three receptions for 78 yards and a score. Alex Corales had two receptions for 57 yards.
Douglas, which was 3-0 at one point, falls to 3-3 overall, 0-1 in region play. The Bulldogs will be at Vail Micah Mountain Friday for a Kino Region game. Micah Mountain ripped Vail Empire 48-6 Friday.
