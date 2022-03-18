BISBEE — Diego Chavez’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth scored Sebastian Lopez and Anthony Molina with the tying and winning runs, lifting the Bisbee Pumas past the Thatcher Eagles 13-12 Wednesday at the Warren Ballpark.
“I told you early on we were going to play exciting baseball,” Bisbee coach Todd Hammett said. “If there is a person out there who likes roller coasters and baseball, we’re the team to come watch.”
Bisbee’s win snapped Thatcher’s six-game winning streak and dropped the Eagles to 6-2.
Tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the third, Bisbee scored three runs. Thatcher came back with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to tie the game.
The Eagles went up 8-5 in the top of the sixth.
Down 10-7 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Pumas tied it up.
Each team scored a run in the eighth. Thatcher added a run in the top half of the ninth to take the lead.
In the bottom of the ninth Lopez was hit by a pitch and Molina laid down a bunt up the first base line, that according to Hammett was executed perfectly. The bunt set the stage for Lopez’s walk-off.
“That bunt put Thatcher on its heels,” the coach said. “I asked my kids after the game what was the biggest play of the game, and they all responded, it was Diego’s walk-off. It was that bunt because it took several pitches after that for the Thatcher pitcher to recover. The very next pitch, the pitcher hits (Bryceton) Meyers to load the bases. They bring the infield in, and Diego hits a high chopper over the first baseman’s head into right field for us to win the game.”
Hammett praised his players for battling back and not getting down when they fell behind by three runs.
Chavez was 5-for-6, had three RBIs and scored three runs. Lopez was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Molina was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Victor Ramirez was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jose Mendez, David Zamudio and EJ Hernandez each were 1-for-4.
Bisbee used three pitchers, beginning with Zamudio who went six innings before being replaced by Molina and Meyer. The pitchers allowed eight hits, struck out 10 and walked four.
Hammett said this is a good learning win.
“We made mistakes,” he said. “We must have committed at least 10 errors. How you win a game with 10 errors, I have no clue. We’re going to make mistakes; we’re going to have errors. We’re young. We started three freshmen and three sophomores Wednesday. They never hung their heads and there was plenty of opportunities to hang their heads.”
Hammet said the win is going to help in the power rankings when they are announced.
“Thatcher is good, and they’re good in every sport,” he said. “This was a big-time quality win for us.”
The Pumas are on the road Friday at Morenci.
“We’re going to get on the bus, show up and play and see what happens,” Hammett said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.