VAIL − It was a long afternoon Tuesday for the Buena Colts baseball team, which kicked off 5A Southern Region play losing to the Vail Cienega Bobcats 13-3.

Buena struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first when Sam Pitts singled, scoring Max Pitts.

Cienega countered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Colts scored twice in the top of the third on a single by Braden Arons, which scored Sam Pitts. Arons later scored on a wild pitch, cutting the Bobcats’ lead to 5-3.

Cienega countered with a two-run burst of its own and followed that up with a five-run fifth and a run in the sixth, taking the 10-run lead it needed to end the game.

David Peterson, Gerardo Estrada, Jordan Allison and Michael Ledger pitched for Buena with Peterson getting the loss. The hurlers allowed Cienega 13 hits while striking out two and walking six.

The Colts, who has seven walks, had four hits. Max Pitts was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Jon Enright, Sam Pitts and Arons all were 1-for-3 with Pitts and Aarons having a run scored and an RBI.

“Another tough one against a good team,” Buena coach Mark Shaffer said. “We will regroup and get after Desert View on Thursday.”

The Colts were in Tucson Thursday taking on the Jaguars and will host Rio Rico Friday at 4 p.m.



