Cochise Apaches extend winning streak to 12

Cochise College's Mark Clegg puts up a shot while fighting off Central Arizona College players as teammate Tracey Godfrey (23) is involved in the play Wednesday in Douglas. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Central Arizona College’s men’s basketball team showed up to Douglas Wednesday night for an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference game against the Cochise College Apaches with just six players.

The six players hung with the Apaches for the first part of the game but in the end wore down as Cochise outran the Vaqueros in a 107-62 rout at Cochise Stronghold on the Douglas campus.

