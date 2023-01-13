Cochise Apaches extend winning streak to 12

DOUGLAS — Central Arizona College’s men’s basketball team showed up to Douglas Wednesday night for an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference game against the Cochise College Apaches with just six players.
The six players hung with the Apaches for the first part of the game but in the end wore down as Cochise outran the Vaqueros in a 107-62 rout at Cochise Stronghold on the Douglas campus.
Freshman Tracey Godfrey’s basket gave the Apaches a 20-17 lead at the midway point of the first half and they led 50-38 at the half.
Cochise continued its dominance in the second half outscoring Central Arizona College 57-24.
The Apaches used a balanced offensive attack with five players scoring in double figures. Freshman guard Riley Parker led Cochise with 22 points.
Godfrey finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Freshman Mark Clegg chipped in 12 points off the bench.
“It was great to see our guys step up and share the ball tonight with so many guys scoring the ball,” Cochise coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Once again assistant coach Jason Hopkins did a great job on the scouting report, in getting our guys ready to defend CAC’s offensive action.”
The Apaches, 14-2 overall, 8-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference , end their four-game homestand Saturday, Jan. 14, with a 2 p.m. game against Chandler-Gilbert Community College at Stronghold Gymnasium.
After beginning the season 14-0, Chandler-Gilbert has suffered back-to-back losses, falling Wednesday night to Scottsdale Community College 90-82 to drop from a tie with Cochise for first place in the ACCAC down to third. Pima College moved into second place followi
ng its win over Arizona Western College Wednesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.