The Cochise College men’s basketball team was in Odessa, Texas, last weekend taking part in the Wrangler Shootout hosted by Odessa College.

Cochise, which this week dropped out of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Top 25 national poll, lost to Midland College on Friday, Nov. 19, 85-73; came up short to Odessa College 73-72 on Saturday, Nov. 20; and beat New Mexico Junior College 79-66 on Sunday, Nov. 21.

