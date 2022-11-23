The Cochise College men’s basketball team was in Odessa, Texas, last weekend taking part in the Wrangler Shootout hosted by Odessa College.
Cochise, which this week dropped out of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Top 25 national poll, lost to Midland College on Friday, Nov. 19, 85-73; came up short to Odessa College 73-72 on Saturday, Nov. 20; and beat New Mexico Junior College 79-66 on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Sophomore Tyreese Watson was the game high scorer in each game.
He scored 27 points against New Mexico Junior College. He was followed by Stephan Byard with 14 points. Jordan Hernandez and Jalen Barbee each had 12 and Oscar Cluff contributed 11.
Cochise jumped to a 12-0 lead only to see NMJC battle back to within one at 16-15.
The Apaches led 34-32 at the half. NMJC scored the first points of the second half, briefly tying the game at 34-34.
Watson then sank a pair and followed that up with a 3-pointer giving Cochise a 39-34 lead.
Byard’s basket later in the game gave the Apaches a 52-45 lead. New Mexico rallied to tie the game at 55-55 and 64-64 before Watson sank a 3 giving Cochise a 67-64 lead.
The Apaches led 70-64 with a minute to go and scored seven of its nine final points of the game from the free throw line.
Against Odessa, which was ranked fifth in the nation and this week jumped to No. 3 in the nation, Cochise took an 11-1 lead only to see Odessa rally to tie.
Odessa led 25-16 late in the first half and 38-28 at the half.
Cochise battled back the second half, pulling within two, 64-62, after Riley Parker drilled a 3 and Cluff slammed down a pair.
Parker’s basket tied the game at 68-68 and Cluff’s bucket gave Cochise a 72-68 lead.
Odessa sank a 3 and then connected on back-to-back free-throws in the closing seconds, escaping with a 73-72 victory.
Watson scored 24 points for Cochise. Cluff followed with 18 and Parker and Tracey Godfrey each contributed nine.
Against 25th-ranked Midland College of Midland, Texas the game was tied 16-16 when Midland went on a 12-2 run, taking a 28-18 lead.
Cochise trailed 41-33 at the half and 62-48 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Watson scored 22 points for the Apaches. Byard and Cluff each followed with 17.
“This classic was a very good test for our group,” Cochise College coach Jerry Carrillo said.
“We played great competition three days in a row. Obviously, we would have loved the outcomes to be better; we really did some positive things over the weekend.
“We also dealt with adversity, and we think that will help as we move into ACCAC play.”
Cochise kicked off conference play Tuesday hosting Scottsdale Community College, the defending NJCAA Region I Division 2 champion. A recap of that game will be printed in an upcoming edition of the Herald/Review.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.