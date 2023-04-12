Cochise Apaches split doubleheader with Eastern Arizona

Cochise College's Joel Lindahl is unable to get the tag down fast enough on Eastern's Trey Garza as he slides into second base Saturday, April 8.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Several weeks after Cochise College swept the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters in a doubleheader in Thatcher, the teams met for a rematch Saturday, April 8, at Bo Hall Field on the Cochise College Douglas campus.

Eastern Arizona came away with a split, winning the first game 3-1 and losing the second 4-3.

