Cochise Apaches split doubleheader with Eastern Arizona

DOUGLAS − Several weeks after Cochise College swept the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters in a doubleheader in Thatcher, the teams met for a rematch Saturday, April 8, at Bo Hall Field on the Cochise College Douglas campus.
Eastern Arizona came away with a split, winning the first game 3-1 and losing the second 4-3.
The split keeps the Apaches, 29-15 overall, 13-13 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, in the hunt for a postseason playoff berth which begins May 4.
In the first game Cochise’s lone run came in the bottom of the first inning when Mathias Meurant singled home Gerardo Hernandez.
Eastern tied the game in the top of the second and took the lead by scoring twice in the top of the third.
Cochise, stymied by three errors, had just three hits. Meurant was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Ruben Villaescusa was 1-for-3 and Pablo Garcia 1-for-4.
Mathias LaCombe and Marco Ozuna pitched for the Apaches, allowing six hits while striking out eight and walking three.
In the second game the Gila Monsters scored two runs in the top of the third inning for a 2-0 lead.
The Apaches tied the game in the bottom half of the fourth when Kieran Gaffney singled home Joel Lindahl and Brett Matson later scored on a wild pitch.
Two more runs in the fifth gave Cochise a 4-2 lead. Eduarny Martinez had an RBI single that scored Pablo Garcia and Meruant’s RBI double drove home Martinez.
Eastern’s run in the top of the sixth made the score 4-3.
Fernando Barreda and Evan Shaw pitched, allowing Eastern eight hits, striking out 11 and walking two.
Cochise had eight hits. Martinez was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Meurant, Garcia, Jacob Wiltshire and Christian Olea were all 1-for-3 with Garcia scoring a run.
Saturday’s doubleheader marked the return of EAC sophomore Austin Grimm, who played at Buena High School.
Grimm was the designated hitter in the second game, going 0-for-3.
Cochise has a tough road trip, beginning Tuesday, April 11, at Central Arizona College, the defending National Junior College Athletic Association national champion.
CAC swept Pima Community College Saturday, stretching its winning streak to 28 games.
The Apaches will be in Prescott Saturday, April 15, for a doubleheader with Yavapai College, followed by another trip Tuesday, April 18, to Pima College in Tucson.
