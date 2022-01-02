Cochise Apaches win battle of one-loss teams

Oscar Cluff, Cochise College's 6-foot-10 freshman from Australia, recorded his second double-double in three games Wednesday with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Apaches' 89-63 win over Dawson Community College of Glendive, Montana.
TUCSON − The Cochise College Apaches men’s basketball team knocked off Dawson Community College of Glendive, Montana, 89-63 Wednesday in a battle of one-loss teams at the Aztec Classic that was played Dec. 27-29 at Pima College.
Cochise entered the game 15-1 and winners of eight straight. The Dawson Buccaneers, 14-1, ranked 22nd in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll, came into the contest on a 11-game winning streak and had previously beaten Central Arizona College and Pima Community College.
Cochise led Dawson 43-36 at the half and proceeded to outscore the Buccaneers 46-27 the second half, extending its winning streak to nine straight games.
For the second time in three games, freshman Jay Rogers came off the bench to lead the Apaches in scoring with 22 points. He was one of five Apaches to score in double figures.
Rogers was 7 of 16 from the field against Dawson, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Two nights earlier against Eastern Wyoming, Rogers scored 33 points in an off-the-bench performance.
Jonathan Garcia had 19 points; Stephen Byard followed with 15; Oscar Cluff, the Apaches’ 6-foot-10 freshman from Australia, followed with another double-double performance with 14 points and 10 rebounds; and Tyreese Watson contributed 13 points.
On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the Apaches defeated the College of Southern Nevada 82-65.
Cochise led 38-32 at the half and outscored CSN 44-33, in the second half.
Jalun Trent led the Apaches with 17 points, Watson and Rogers had 15 points each and Byard scored 10.
“It was a great three-game tournament for us as our guys really stepped up for each other after such a long break,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrill said. “Our guys really defended with great effort versus a very talented Dawson team and because of that we brought the hardware back to Camp Cochise.”
Cochise, 16-1 overall, 7-0 in the Arizona Communitdy College Athletic Conference, returns to conference play Wednesday, hosting Chandler-Gilbert Community College at 7:30 p.m.at Stronghold Gym on the Douglas Campus. On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Apaches will be in Thatcher against Eastern Arizona College.
