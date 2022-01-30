TUCSON − The Cochise College Apaches baseball team kicked off its season Friday with a pair of wins.
In the first game the Apaches mercy-ruled Colorado Northwestern Community College 16-2 in five innings before later downing El Paso Community College 8-3.
In the season opener the Apaches scored twice in the first inning and once in the second for a 3-0 lead.
The Apaches tacked on five more runs in the third and then closed in out with an eight-run fourth and a 16-0 lead.
Colorado Northwestern scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth.
Makai DeSoto went 3-for-4 for Cochise and had five RBIs as the Apaches pounded out 14 hits. Dylan Bradford, Joel Lindahl and Connor Caskenette each were 2-for-3. Caskenette had three RBIs and Lindhal had two.
Fernando Barreda went 4⅓ innings as the starting pitcher allowing one run and no hits while striking out nine and walking two. Martin Miranda threw two-thirds of an inning in relief and gave up one run and three hits.
In the afternoon game with El Paso, the score was 3-3 going into the bottom of the third when Cochise scored three runs. The Apaches added two more in the sixth.
Cochise had seven hits. DeSoto was 3-for-3 and had a pair of RBIs.
Treyjan Meza started for the Apaches and went five innings, allowing three runs and five hits, fanned 12 and walking two.
Angel Ortiz pitched two innings in relief and allowed no runs and one hit, striking out four.
On Saturday, the Apaches faced Lamar Community College and New Mexico Junior College. Recaps from those games will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald/Review.
