DOUGLAS − The Cochise College Apaches baseball team closed out its regular season on Saturday, April 29, splitting a doubleheader with the South Mountain Cougars at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus.
Saturday was also Sophomore Day for Cochise, which honored its 14 departing sophomores who were playing their final game for the Apaches.
Cochise won the first game 3-2 and dropped the second 9-8 in 10 innings. The doubleheader split gives the Apaches a 34-22 overall record this season and a 18-20 mark in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, in seventh place and out of the playoff picture for the first time since 2012.
Central Arizona College won the ACCAC regular season championship followed by South Mountain, Pima Community College and Arizona Western College. Central hosted Western and South Mountain hosted Pima in a best-of-three series that began Thursday.
Cochise scored first in the bottom of the first when Eduarny Martinez singled home Gerardo Hernandez.
Makai Desoto’s double in the second inning scored Joel Lindahl, increasing the Apaches’ lead to 2-0.
South Mountain scored a run in the top of the fourth.
Desoto’s RBI single scored Dylan Bradford in the sixth, giving Cochise a 3-1 lead. Bradford’s run proved to be the difference after South Mountain scored a run in the top of the seventh before a fly out to Hernandez in right field ended the game.
Sophomore Mathias Lacombe, in his final game as an Apache, was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, allowing five hits while striking out eight and walking one.
Cochise had seven hits. Hernandez and Desoto each hit 2-for-3 with Hernandez scoring a run and Desoto having two RBIs. Bradford was 1-for-1 with a run scored and Martinez was 1-for-3 with a RBI.
The second game was a seesaw affair. The Apaches fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first before coming back to tie the game as Mathias Meurant scored on a Desoto single and Martinez scored on a Christian Olea single in the bottom of the third.
South Mountain regained the lead in the top of the fourth, scoring twice for a 4-2 lead.
Cochise again came back. The Apaches scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and tied the game, as Bradford doubled home Meurant and Pablo Garcia.
The Cougars belted a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, reclaiming the lead at 6-4.
Cochise sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, scoring four runs on four hits and a walk. Olea hit a two-run double, scoring Hernandez and Martinez for a 7-6 lead. Garcia’s run off a Bradford double later in the inning gave Cochise an 8-6 lead.
South Mountain scored one run in the seventh and two in the eighth, reclaiming the lead at 9-8.
Martinez’s solo home run in the bottom half of the eighth tied the game at 9-9.
The Cougars scored a run in the top of the 10th and then sent the Apaches down in order in the bottom half of the inning to end the game
Cochise used six pitchers, Angel Ortiz, Eduardo Villareal, Fernando Barreda, Marco Ozuna, Samir Rojas and Zak Elvy, who allowed nine hits while striking out 10 and walking seven.
The Apaches had 14 hits. Olea hit 4-for-6 and had three RBIsm, Martinez was 3-for-6 with three runs scored and two RBI and Hernandez was 2-for-6 with a run scored. Bradford was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Kieran Gaffney was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Meurant was 1-for-1 with two runs scored.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.