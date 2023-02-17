DOUGLAS − Central Arizona College, last year’s National Junior College Athletic Association champion, kicked off the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a doubleheader against the Cochise College Apaches at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus.
A Central run in the top half of the first inning was all the Vaqueros needed to beat Cochise 1-0 in the first game. Central then won the second game 4-1.
Tuesday’s first game was a pitchers dual between Central’s Theo Millas and Cochise’s Fernando Barreda. Millas allowed no runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking two.
Barreda also went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out 11.
Vaqueros leadoff batter Sebastian Tomerlin singled to start the game and two hitters later scored on a double.
Cochise had runners on base every inning except seventh but was unable to score.
The Apaches’ Eduarney Martinez and Jacob Wiltshire each were 1-for-2. Makai DeSoto was 1-for-3.
In the second game Central scored a run in the first inning, another in the sixth and two in the seventh for a 4-0 lead.
The Apaches’ lone run came in the bottom of the eighth when Carlos Vega scored on a Christan Olea ground out.
Cochise was hobbled by two errors and the Vaqueros outhit the Apaches 9-3.
Vega was 1-for-1 with a run scored, Yilber Toro 1-for-1 and Martinez 1-for-4.
Evan Shaw started on the mound for Cochise and went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits while fanning nine and walking one. Mathias Lacombe pitched two innings in relief. Angel Ortiz and Samir Rojas each pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Cochise, 9-4 overall, 0-2 in conference, was scheduled to be in Prescott Saturday for a doubleheader.
Cochise College athletic officials announced prior to the game Tuesday that due to heavy snow in the Prescott area that doubleheader will be played in Douglas now beginning at noon with a seven-inning game, followed by a nine-inning game 30 minutes after the first game is completed.
