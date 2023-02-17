DOUGLAS − Central Arizona College, last year’s National Junior College Athletic Association champion, kicked off the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Tuesday, Feb. 14, with a doubleheader against the Cochise College Apaches at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus.

A Central run in the top half of the first inning was all the Vaqueros needed to beat Cochise 1-0 in the first game. Central then won the second game 4-1.

