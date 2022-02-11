LAS VEGAS − The Cochise College baseball traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend to meet College of Southern Idaho at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas for a four-game set.
Freshman Fernando Barreda got the start for the Apaches in the first game and went 4⅓ innings, allowing two runs, six hits and striking out six in the 5-1 loss. Freshman pitchers Martin Miranda and Pablo Rojas and returning pitcher Angel Ortiz came on in relief.
Connor Caskenette led the Apaches with two hits and Cameron Crotte had the lone RBI for Cochise.
In Game Two of the series, Cochise rallied after going down early in the game. The Apaches won 5-4 after a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Sophomore Treyjen Meza got the start for the Apaches and went five innings, allowing five hits and four walks and striking out nine. Ismail Pontiac relieved Meza and was dominant in the final two innings, allowing no runners.
Cochise rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a double by Caskenette and an RBI single by sophomore Makai Desoto. The Apaches tied the game in the bottom of the sixth after freshman outfielder Dylan Bradford hit a sacrifice fly making it 4-4. In the bottom of the seventh Caskenette started the inning off with a single and reached second on a wild pitch. Sophomore outfielder Eduarny Martinez shot a 3-0 fastball through the infield for the victory.
In the third game of the series the Apaches struggled at the plate and had only one hit in the seven-inning affair. However, they scored seven runs on defensive miscues by Southern Idaho and timely sacrifice fly balls.
Marco Ozuna got the start and lasted one inning while allowing four runs and five hits. Cochise had a chance to win the game but errors in the last inning led to a 9-7 defeat. Caskenette had the lone hit for the Apaches and added three RBIs. Freshman outfielder Leo Melendez had two RBIs.
The final game of the series did not go in favor of the Apaches. They scored once in the second inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by freshman Damian Garcia, but Southern Idaho tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Adding a run in the third and three in the fifth and then scored twice in the seventh for a 5-3 lead, but Southern Idaho’s three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth stunned Cochise, resulting in an 8-5 loss.
Cochise had nine hits, led by Caskenette and Crotte with two each.
The Apaches host Utah State Eastern Friday and Saturday for a four-game series. Games start at noon at the Douglas campus.
Submitted by Cochise College Athletics
