YUMA — After sweeping 14th-ranked College of Southern Nevada in a three-game series, the Cochise College Apache baseball team was back on the field Tuesday, March 1, taking on their Arizona Community College Athletic Conference rivals, the Arizona Western College Matadors, in a doubleheader.
Cochise dropped both games by scores of 7-4 and 4-1, respectively.
In the first game, Arizona Western scored twice in the first inning before adding two more runs in the second, taking a 4-0 lead.
Cochise closed Western’s lead to 4-3 after scoring three runs in the top of the fourth. Eduarney Martinez had a two-run double that scored Gerardo Hernandez and Dylan Bradford. Martinez scored on an Aaron Marsh hit, making the score 4-3.
Western responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 7-3 lead.
Ismail Pontiac and Treyjen Meza pitched for Cochise, allowing 10 hits, walking one and striking out seven.
The Apaches had five hits, one each by Martinez, Marsh, Connor Caskenette, Alan Ochoa and Damian Garcia.
In the second game, the Matadors scored once in the first inning and once more in the third.
Cochise got its lone run in the top of the fourth when Martinez scored on a Marsh sacrifice fly to center field.
Angel Ortiz, Fernando Barreda and Marco Ozuna pitched for the Apaches with Barreda going six innings and allowing two runs and two hits while fanning six.
Cochise had six hits, one each by Gerardo Hernandez, Cameron Crotte, Garcia, Ochoa, Leobardo Melendez and Makai DeSoto.
Cochise, 14-9 overall, 3-5 in conference, has a Saturday doubleheader in Douglas against South Mountain Community College at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.