Cochise baseball drops two to Pima

Damian Garcia, left, and Makai DeSoto converge on a ball that fell in shallow right field Tuesday, March 14, in Douglas.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team’s struggles in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference continued with another conference doubleheader loss.

Cochise hosted Pima Community College of Tucson on Tuesday, March 14, at Bo Hall Field and lost both games, 7-1 and 5-3.

