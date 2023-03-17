Cochise baseball drops two to Pima

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team’s struggles in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference continued with another conference doubleheader loss.
Cochise hosted Pima Community College of Tucson on Tuesday, March 14, at Bo Hall Field and lost both games, 7-1 and 5-3.
The losses dropped Cochise to 16-12 overall and to last place in the ACCAC at 2-10.
Through 28 games the Apaches are hitting .267 as a team, have an on-base percentage of .388 and a slugging percentage of .411. They have scored 168 runs and have just home runs.
Against Pima, Cochise scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth when Mathias Muerant scored on a Dylan Bradford ground out for a brief 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth Pima scored four runs. Cochise starting pitcher Marco Ozuna expressed frustration with some of the calls he was not getting.
As a result Ozuna was ejected. Minutes later head coach Todd Inglehart was booted after objecting to Ozuna’s ejection.
Pima led 4-1 after the inning was over and tacked on three more runs in the top of the seventh.
Ozuna, Alex Figueroa, Eduardo Villareal, Mathias Lacombe and Samir Rojas pitched for Cochise, allowing seven runs and nine hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
The Apaches had five hits. Mathias Meurant was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Makai DeSoto was 2-for-3 and Joel Lindahl was 1-for-3.
In the second game Pima scored four times in the fourth, taking a 5-0 lead.
The Apaches scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth when Lindahl scored on a Christian Olea sacrifice fly.
Kieran Gaffney’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh scored Bradford, who led off the inning with a double, making the score 5-3.
Evan Shaw went eight innings on the mound for Cochise, allowing five runs and four hits, striking out seven and walking two.
Lacombe pitched one inning in relief.
Cochise had eight hits. Gaffney was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Lindahl was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Cochise will host Ottawa University’s junior varsity in a doubleheader Friday beginning at noon at Bo Hall Field in Douglas. The Apaches will be in Thatcher on Saturday for a doubleheader with the Gila Monsters.
This was rescheduled from earlier in the season due to weather.
