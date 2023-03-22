Cochise baseball finally gets doubleheader sweep

Mathias LaCombe, pitching for the Apaches earlier this season, hurled a complete game nine-inning, five-hit shutout at Eastern Arizona College, striking out 11 and walking one.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

After weeks of getting swept and splitting conference doubleheaders, the Cochise College Apaches baseball team managed to win two games Saturday, March 18, from the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters in Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play in Thatcher.

This was the third time this game had been rescheduled since first being canceled March 2 due to weather, with a second cancellation Thursday, March 16.

