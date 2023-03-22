Cochise baseball finally gets doubleheader sweep

After weeks of getting swept and splitting conference doubleheaders, the Cochise College Apaches baseball team managed to win two games Saturday, March 18, from the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters in Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play in Thatcher.
This was the third time this game had been rescheduled since first being canceled March 2 due to weather, with a second cancellation Thursday, March 16.
Cochise won the first game 7-3 Saturday and took the second 2-0.
In the first game Mathis Meurants’ run in the top of the first off a Joel Lindal ground out gave the Apaches a brief 1-0 lead.
Eastern scored in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game at 1-1.
The Gila Monsters added two runs in the second inning for a 3-1 lead.
Cochise regained the lead at 4-3, scoring three times in the top of the third. Meurant singled to right, scoring Pablo Garcia, and Meurant scored on a Makai Desoto RBI single. Dylan Bradford’s run off a Kieran Gaffney sacrifice gave the Apaches the lead.
Two walks, two errors and two singles helped Cochise score three more runs in the top of the seventh, increasing the lead to 7-3.
Alex Figueroa and Fernando Barreda pitched for Cochise, allowing Eastern Arizona three runs and eight hits. They struck out nine and walked one.
The Apaches had eight hits. Meurant hit 2-for-3 for Cochise, scored three runs and had an RBI. Desoto was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Gaffney 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Garcia 1-for-2 with a run scored.
In the second game Cochise College sophomore Mathias LaCombe was outstanding on the mound, pitching a complete nine-inning five-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking one.
Cochise scored both of its runs in the top half of the first as Bradford scored on a Lindahl single and Desoto scored when Gaffney grounded into a fielder’s choice.
The Apaches had six hits. Garcia hit 2-for-3, Brett Matson 2-for-4, Lindahl 1-for-4 with an RBI and Bradford 1-for-4 with a run scored.
Cochise, 20-12 overall, 4-10 in conference, hosted Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Tuesday at Bo Hall Field in Douglas and will be at Scottsdale Community College Saturday, April 25, for a doubleheader.
