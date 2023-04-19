The Cochise College Apaches baseball team kept its postseason playoff hopes alive, sweeping the Yavapai College Roughriders in a doubleheader Saturday, April 15 in Prescott.
Scores from the games were 9-6 and 14-6.
The sweep avenged an earlier doubleheader sweep Yavapai handed Cochise in February in Douglas. The Apaches, 32-16 overall, 16-14 in conference, have eight games left in their regular season all against teams that are ahead of them in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. Two of those games were played on Tuesday, April 18, when Cochise was in Tucson facing Pima Community College. The Apaches then have back-to-back doubleheader series with Arizona Western before closing out the regular season Saturday, April 29, versus South Mountain College of Phoenix.
Cochise is scheduled to host Western in a Thursday afternoon game on April 20. The game has been rescheduled twice due to inclement weather. Cochise will then head to Yuma on Tuesday, April 25.
In Saturday’s doubleheader with Yavapai the Apaches scored first in the first game when Joel Lindahl singled home Gerardo Hernandez and Pablo Garcia later scored on a wild pitch.
Yavapai came back in the bottom half of the inning with a three-run home run for a 3-2 lead.
Cochise tied the game at 3-3 in the second when Bradford scored on a Hernandez single.
Yavapai reclaimed the lead at 5-3 in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run single. An RBI triple by Hernandez scored Kieran Gaffney in the top of the fifth, making the score 5-4. Hernandez later tied the game, scoring on a Eduarney Martinez base hit. Garcia’s run when Lindahl hit into a double play gave Cochise the lead at 6-5.
Makai DeSoto and Bradford each scored for Cochise in the top of the sixth, extending the Apaches’ lead to 8-5.
Yavapai scored once in the bottom of the sixth but then gave up a run to the Apaches in the top of the seventh.
Mathias LaCombe and Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing six hits while striking out eight and walking three.
Cochise had 14 hits. Hernandez was 4-for-4, scored two runs and had three RBIs; Bradford was also 4-for-4 and scored three runs; DeSoto was 2-for-4 with a run scored; Garcia was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Martinez was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
In the second game the Apaches took a 2-1 lead into the top of the third and scored six runs off five hits and two walks. Lindahl. Meurant and Gaffney each had two-run singles as the Apaches increase their lead to 8-1.
Garcia’s run in the fourth made the score 9-1.
Yavapai scored once in the bottom half of the fourth and twice in the seventh and eighth innings, narrowing the Apaches lead to 10-6.
Christian Olea and Ruben Villaescusa each hit two-run home runs in the top of the ninth, giving Cochise a 14-6 lead.
Fernando Barreda, Evan Shaw and Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing 14 hits, striking out nine and walking five.
Cochise had 17 hits and 14 RBIs. Olea and Bradford each were 3-for-5 with Olea scoring a run and having three RBIs while Bradford scored two runs. Martinez and Lindahl each were 2-for-4 with Lindahl scoring two runs and having three RBIs. Meurant and DeSoto each were 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Meurant scored two runs.
