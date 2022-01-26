DOUGLAS − Baseball season kicks off this weekend for the Cochise College Apaches, who will face four opponents Friday and Saturday in Tucson.
On Friday, Cochise will open against Colorado Northwestern Community College and then face El Paso Community College. On Saturday, the Apaches will play Lamar Community College and New Mexico Junior College at the Kino Sports Complex.
Todd Inglehart begins his 23rd year as coach of the Apaches. Assisting him again this year is Austin Nelson. Since taking over the Cochise baseball team in 2000, Inglehart has compiled a 768-483 record. His teams have made the postseason playoffs 13 times, twice going to the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, finishing third in the nation in 2013 and seventh in 2014.
Last year’s squad finished seventh in the conference with an 18-18 conference mark and 27-23 overall. The Apaches were 18-13 at home, 8-9 away and 1-1 at a neutral site. As a team, Cochise hit .311, had a slugging percentage of .454 and an on base percentage of .430.
Central Arizona College from Coolidge won the conference and district championship last year and finished second in the nation, losing in the national championship game.
Inglehart has 12 returning players. Two of them, pitcher Marco Ozuna and outfielder Connor Caskanette, won All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and Region 1 postseason honors.
“We have a handful of guys who had a successful freshman campaign last year,” Inglehart said. “All these guys have never experienced a fall before and still had a pretty good year. We have four starting infielders back, Caskanette, our catcher, first baseman Cameron Crotte, second baseman Aaron Marsh and our third baseman, Makai DeSoto. In the outfield we have two starters returning, Eduarney Martinez and Gerardo Hernandez. All of those guys have a lot of valuable at-bats and playoff at-bats.”
Inglehart said he has five pitchers returning. In addition to Ozuna, Treyjen Meza, Jose Velazquez, Ismael Pontiac and Angel Ortiz make up the pitching rotation.
“Some of those guys came out of the pen last year and could very well end up being starters this year,” Inglehart said. “All of them had valuable innings last year, so I expect all of them to be better and more established and more comfortable in what they’re trying to do.”
The roster is dotted with players from Caracas and Barquisimeto, Valenzuela; British Columbia; Canada; France; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Arizona.
“It’s a big baseball world,” Inglehart said. “It’s one of the best leagues in the country, and we’re one of the best programs in the best leagues in the country. They know they’re going to be challenged by their teammates and their opponents. It’s a great place to play. Obviously, it’s a great place to play with our weather. Coming here is not for everybody, but it is a good place to come if you want to be good at this game.”
Just one player is from Cochise County, Alan Ochoa, who played last year at Douglas High School and whose father, Diego, played for Inglehart in his early years at Cochise.
“I’ve seen all the Cochise County kids play multiple times,” Inglehart said. “His dad was one of the better players who ever played here for me, but that had nothing to do with it. I saw him play. I loved his competitiveness. He has a lot of growing physically to do, and he knows that. He did a lot in the fall, some added strength. I think he put on about 15 pounds. He’s going to continue to develop, but it was his makeup, his baseball IQ. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and is always out to prove that size isn’t a factor.”
Inglehart said he’s eager for the season to start.
“I feel this year in all my three years at Yavapai and 23 years here is the most competitive this conference has ever been,” he said. “It started two years ago, when we won the conference and the sixth-place team at times was just as good as we were. That goes every year now. I think we’re going to be better. I think Pima is going to continue to be better. I think Arizona Western is going to be better.
“Yavapai, Central, South Mountain are always good. It’s such a challenge. That’s why I love this league so much. Sometimes that’s a blessing and curse because it makes it difficult to win a lot.
“I know, as do many of the other teams in this region, that when we get out of this region it doesn’t get harder. It may not be easier, but it doesn’t get harder. It’s comforting to know that if you can win the region, you have a chance to win the national championship.”
Inglehart said the team is trying to get ready for the season.
“Bringing in kids from Christmas break and trying to get them prepared in 2½ weeks for college baseball is difficult,” he said. “It’s important that our guys come in in shape and ready to go. Now it’s a matter of trying to get guys up to game speed and competitive speed. That’s our biggest obstacle these guys have to get through.
“I know we have 12 non-conference games to start the year, but every time we go out there and play a baseball game, we want to win the game first and foremost but also to prepare us for conference. Right now, we’re just trying to get guys back to where they were when they left in the fall. But it does take a couple of weeks to get back, and all we’re asking of them is to get better each day.”
Inglehart likes the fact he is opening up against quality opponents who are competitive in their conferences.
Last year, because of COVID-19, Cochise didn’t start school until January, and as a result Inglehart missed out on having a fall season with his players.
“I love the fall, it’s all about development, getting to know these guys on and off the field,” he said. “Getting to know their personalities. We missed out on all that last year, and I think it hurt us. This is the most excited I’ve been for a season in a long time because it’s good to feel prepared. I thought we got a chance to do that this fall. It was a good fall.”
Inglehart said the main facet he is working on now is trying to get his pitchers ready.
“I want to get our pitchers back to commanding their fast ball and attacking guys,” he said. “Defensively is where I want to get these guys back into game mode. Offensively, that will come in spurts. I like our schedule. It’s a really good schedule, an extremely competitive schedule, and I’m excited for these guys to experience that because it’s so much fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.