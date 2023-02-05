Cochise baseball outscores CCC 22-0 in doubleheader sweep

Cochise College's Dylan Bradford slides safely into third base with a triple in the Apaches' first game Friday with Community Christian College.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − The 13th-ranked Cochise College Apache baseball team began a three-game series with Community Christian College of Redlands, California, winning the first game Friday 15-0 and the second 7-0, allowing one hit in the two games at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus.

In Friday’s first game Evan Shaw, Martin Miranda and Samir Rojas combined for a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments