DOUGLAS − The 13th-ranked Cochise College Apache baseball team began a three-game series with Community Christian College of Redlands, California, winning the first game Friday 15-0 and the second 7-0, allowing one hit in the two games at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus.
In Friday’s first game Evan Shaw, Martin Miranda and Samir Rojas combined for a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
The Apaches scored all 15 of their runs in the third and fourth innings.
In the third inning, Gerardo Hernandez’s single scored Yilber Toro with the first run. Leobardo Melendez then scored off an Eduarney Martinez single. Mathis Meurant hit a two-run single that scored Hernandez and Martinez. Dylan Bradford’s triple plated Meurant and Carlos Vega. Bradford later scored, giving Cochise a 7-0 lead.
The Apaches used an eight-run fourth to increase its lead to 15-0. Play was stopped after CCC batted in the top of the fifth due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Cochise had just seven hits but took advantage of nine walks. Hernandez, Martinez, Meurant, Bradford, Kieran Gaffney, Brett Matson and Christian Olea each had one hit with Martinez, Bradford and Gaffney each having two RBIs.
In the second game Cochise pitchers Alex Figueroa, Eduardo Villareal and Fernando Barreda combined for a one-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking two.
The Apaches scored four runs in the second inning. Bradford scored on a Gaffney triple. Gaffney then scored on a Jason Lindahl single, making the score 2-0. Lindahl and Toro scored for a 4-0 lead.
Bradford’s and Gaffney’s runs in the bottom half of the third made the score 6-0 and Damian Garcia’s run in the fourth gave the Apaches a 7-0 lead.
Cochise had 10 hits. Bradford, Gaffney and Lindahl each had two hits. Hernandez, Martinez, Mason Wray and Toro each had one. Lindahl and Wray had two RBIs each.
Cochise, 5-1, closed out its three-game series with Community Christian College on Saturday.
The Apaches begin a four-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday with Utah State Eastern College. Two games will be played each day beginning at noon at Bo Hall Field.
