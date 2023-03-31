Cochise baseball records second straight doubleheader sweep; 9-1 in last 10 games

Cochise College's Jacob Wiltshire tags out Phoenix College's Cade Lacy as he slides into third base Tuesday, March 28 at the Cochise College Douglas campus. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − The Cochise College Apache baseball team recorded its second straight doubleheader sweep on Tuesday, March 28 at Bo Hall Field taking two games from the Phoenix College Bears improving their record to 9-1 the last 10 games.

Cochise won the first game 7-0 before taking the second 10-0. Along with the back-to-back shutouts the Apaches also had complete game performances from pitchers Marco Ozuna and Evan Shaw.

