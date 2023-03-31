DOUGLAS − The Cochise College Apache baseball team recorded its second straight doubleheader sweep on Tuesday, March 28 at Bo Hall Field taking two games from the Phoenix College Bears improving their record to 9-1 the last 10 games.
Cochise won the first game 7-0 before taking the second 10-0. Along with the back-to-back shutouts the Apaches also had complete game performances from pitchers Marco Ozuna and Evan Shaw.
Ozuna went the distance in the first game and allowed no runs, four hits; he struck out 11 and walked one.
Shaw went the distance in the second game and allowed no runs, two hits. He struck out 12 and walked two.
In the second game Joel Lindahl grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Gerardo Hernandez with the first run of the game.
Cochise tacked on four more runs in the third when Eduarny Martinez tripled scoring Hernandez, Ruben Villaescusa and Pablo Garcia. Martinez later scored when Lindahl grounded out giving the Apaches a 5-0 lead.
Cochise tacked on two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth taking a 10-0 lead. Dylan Bradford and Mathias Meurant each scored in the fifth and Garcia, Lindahl and Martinez all scored in the sixth.
Cochise had nine hits this game. Kieran Gaffney led the Apaches going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Hernandez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored; Garcia 1-for-4 with two runs scored; Martinez 1-for-1 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Lindahl 1-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs; Meurant 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Villaescusa 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
In the first game, Hernandez stole home in the bottom of the first giving Cochise a 1-0 lead. Garcia’s run off a Lindahl single in the third and Bradford’s run in the fourth made the score 3-0.
Cochise erupted for four runs in the fifth. Meurant had a two-run triple this inning and Gaffney a RBI single that scored Bradford.
Cochise had six hits this game. Christian Olea hit 2-for-3 and had an RBI; Gaffney 1-for-2 with an RBI; Garcia 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Meurant was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Lindahl 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Cochise, 25-13 overall, 9-11 in conference play, will be at Paradise Valley Community College on Saturday, April 1 before hosting Mesa Community College on Tuesday, April 4 and Eastern Arizona College on Saturday, April 8.
Both games will be at the Cochise College Douglas campus. First pitch is at noon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.