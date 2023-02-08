DOUGLAS − The 13th-ranked Cochise College baseball team concluded its three-game series with Community Christian College of Redlands, California, Saturday with a 10-0 win.

In the three games played Friday and Saturday at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus, Cochise outscored the Saints 32-0 and the nine Apaches pitchers who appeared in the series allowed just four hits.

