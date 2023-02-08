Five special guests threw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday at Cochise College. From left, Nick Louviere, senior grounds technician for Cochise College; Douglas mayor Donald Huish; Dr. J.D. Rottweiler, president of Cochise College; Dr. James "Bo" Hall; and Dallas Jacobson, CEO and owner of West Gro, which installed the infield.
Cochise College's Yilber Toro slides headfirst on the new synthetic turf infield into third base Saturday in Douglas.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
DOUGLAS − The 13th-ranked Cochise College baseball team concluded its three-game series with Community Christian College of Redlands, California, Saturday with a 10-0 win.
In the three games played Friday and Saturday at Bo Hall Field on the Douglas campus, Cochise outscored the Saints 32-0 and the nine Apaches pitchers who appeared in the series allowed just four hits.
Prior to Saturday’s game a ceremony was held for the new synthetic turf infield that was installed during the offseason.
“The Cochise College baseball program and the athletic department appreciate the hard work, collaboration and commitment from the many stakeholders across our campus and extended community that it takes to complete a project of this magnitude,” Angel Ortega, associate athletic director/sports information said. “It was truly a team effort and one that highlights the commitment we have to our student athletes, the baseball program and the Douglas campus community.”
Dallas Jacobson, CEO and owner of West Gro, which installed the infield; Nick Louviere, senior grounds technician for Cochise College; Douglas mayor Donald Huish; Dr. J.D. Rottweiler, president of Cochise College; and Hall were on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitches.
“There is only one reason this field is what it is now and that’s because of J.D. Rottweiler,” Hall said. “Everything he has done for athletics since he’s been åHall joked that if he had this facility when he coached, he might have had a few more good athletes and a few more wins.
“It’s excellent, it’s fantastic,” he said. “I watched a game on it the other day. There were no bad hops, no bad anything. They did a great job. J.D. along with our board did a super job of allowing us to get this about.”
Hall says the field will definitely help when it comes to recruiting.
Gerardo Hernandez’s run off a Mathias Meurant ground out in the bottom of the first inning Saturday gave the Apaches an early 1-0 lead.
Leobardo Melendez’s run in the third made the score 2-0.
Cochise tacked on five more runs in the fifth, two of which came on an Eduarney Martinez triple that scored Hernandez and Dylan Bradford. Martinez later scored on a Meurant single, Meurant scored on a Kieran Gaffney triple.
Gaffney scored the final run of the inning on a Jacob Wiltshire ground out.
Cochise scored the three runs it needed to end the game due to the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the seventh. Joel Lindahl’s double scored Gaffney and Damian Garcia, giving Cochise a 9-0 lead.
Lindahl’s run off a Melendez double gave the Apaches their final run of the game.
Angel Ortiz, Tyson Noel and Zak Elvy pitched for Cochise, allowing three hits while striking out 16 and walking two.
Cochise had nine hits. Gaffney was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Lindahl was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Hernandez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Cochise, 6-1, hosted Utah State University in a four-game series that began Tuesday with two games and concludes Wednesday with two more games. Game times are noon and 2 p.m.
